Chris Froome's 2022 preparations interrupted by knee injury
The Briton is taking some time off after suffering with pain in his right knee
By Ryan Dabbs published
Chris Froome has revealed he is suffering from knee pain, which he believes is a result of overtraining during his pre-season preparation.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Froome explained he has an inflamed tensor fascia latae, a small muscle that attaches to the iliotibial band (IT band), which is causing him significant pain while cycling.
Froome said: "For the last 10 days or so, I've been getting quite a lot of pain on the outside of my knee while I'm pedalling. Unfortunately, I think getting back into training these past couple of weeks I might have been a little bit too keen, pushing a little too much.
"This was after a few weeks off the bike and maybe the body wasn't ready to push that hard. It's flared up and caused a bit of inflammation."
Now in the process of taking a week off, the 36-year-old describes the minor injury as a "setback", admitting he isn't sure when he will be able to start racing in 2022.
"I’m going to have to take the best part of a week off the bike before starting very gradually.
"It’s definitely a setback for me. I’m not too sure where I’m going to start the racing year and it’s going to push everything back slightly.”
The four-time Tour de France winner's pain is occurring on his right knee, the same leg he fractured his femur - along with a broken neck, elbow, hip and ribs - in a 2019 crash before the time trial of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Since that 2019 crash, Froome has been unable to reach the same level which saw him produce wins on all three Grand Tours, and he has failed to win a race since the 2018 Giro d'Italia where he was awarded with the pink jersey.
Despite his dip in form in recent years though, the Israel Start-Up Nation rider still harbours aspirations to one day return to the top of the peloton. He is hoping to make more improvements heading into the new season, but clearly, this injury has halted his progress.
-
-
Jan Ullrich says recent hospitalisation related to 'severe blood poisoning', not addiction relapse
The German was admitted to hospital in Mexico a couple of weeks ago, with reports suggesting he had relapsed in his drug and alcohol addiction
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
CW5000 January challenges
Go looking for a new climb and complete 15 rides in one month.
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Chris Froome motivated to improve next year: 'I’m going to keep pushing on, hoping for more progression'
Froome is pushing to win his first event since the 2018 Giro d'Italia in the 2022 season
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Chris Froome reveals the race he'd like to win before retirement
The seven-time Grand Tour winner speaks about how tech and data help younger riders get to the top earlier and how it helps recovery
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Chris Froome: 'I still dream of that fifth Tour de France victory'
The four-time Tour de France winner also revealed that he is contracted with his team until 2025 at least
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Chris Froome invests in team sponsor Factor bikes
In his latest cycling business venture, the four-time Tour de France winner has put money into a bike brand for the first time
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Chris Froome calls out social media users who hurl insults at athletes
The four-time Tour de France winner has spoken about mental health, the Tour de France, and his unexpected appearance on French news
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
‘This bicycle hiker’ Chris Froome makes cameo on French news
The four-time Tour de France winner may have gone under the radar during a news piece about forest fires
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Mark Cavendish says ‘people will not understand mindset’ of Chris Froome as he chases Tour de France comeback
‘I can talk from personal experience, you can’t write somebody off’
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Chris Froome posts a massive 237km ride in the French Alps on Strava
The Briton ascended more than 5,000m of elevation
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published