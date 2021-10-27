Chris Froome motivated to improve next year: 'I’m going to keep pushing on, hoping for more progression'

Chris Froome's attention is firmly placed on next year, as the 36-year-old attempts to rediscover the form that saw him win four Tours de France, two Vuelta a España and the Giro d'Italia.

Approaching 2022 with a renewed sense of optimism after an encouraging end to this year, Froome purposely extended his season in order to put him in a better position to challenge for honours next year.

"I raced deep into October knowing that racking up 68 race days and a final block away from home will carry me better into 2022," Froome told CyclingNews .

"I’m going to keep pushing on and keep working to make more improvement, hoping for more progression. I’m still happy to do it all over again in 2022."

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider is also confident that his team will help propel and inspire him to the top step of podiums.

"Everyone is working hard and we’re closing the gap to the biggest teams, while also helping some of the younger riders coming up via the team’s academy. That all gives me extra motivation."

The Briton has failed to win an event or race since the 2018 Giro d'Italia, after he suffered numerous broken bones - including his pelvis, femur and four ribs - in 2019 training for the Critérium du Dauphiné. Struggling to regain any form for old team Ineos Grenadiers, Froome joined Israel Start-Up Nation for the beginning of the 2021 season.

He revealed that this year didn't work out quite how he wanted, with team-mate Michael Woods named team leader ahead of him for the Tour de France, among a number of difficulties. Regardless, the seven-time Grand Tour winner is confident that the group of riders Israel Start-Up Nation has will help push them closer to compete with the top riders.

"I’ve definitely been dealing with a lot this year, there’s been a lot on my plate," Froome said.

"Changing teams was a factor because I changed all the people around me, my equipment, the way I work, my coach and even the way I train. But as a team we’ve stepped up a level.

"Just recently we had Tom Van Asbroeck and Guillaume Boivin finish in the top-10 at Paris-Roubaix, Alessandro De Marchi wore the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia and Dan Martin won a big mountain stage. Woodsy [Michael Woods] was also affected by the early crashes in the Tour de France but fought on and wore the polka-dot jersey."