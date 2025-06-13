Michael Matthews puts career on pause after signs of a pulmonary embolism

Australian will miss Tour de France with all physical activity stopped until further notice

Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Michael Matthews has been forced to put his career on hold after showing signs of a pulmonary embolism, Jayco AlUla announced on Friday, ruling him out of this summer's Tour de France which begins on 5 July.

A short update from the 34-year-old’s team explained that he would be taking time off the bike while the extent of the medical condition is explored.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

After previously working in higher education, Tom joined Cycling Weekly in 2022 and hasn't looked back. He's been covering professional cycling ever since; reporting on the ground from some of the sport's biggest races and events, including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and the World Championships. His earliest memory of a bike race is watching the Tour on holiday in the early 2000's in the south of France - he even made it on to the podium in Pau afterwards. His favourite place that cycling has taken him is Montréal in Canada.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.