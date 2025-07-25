Lidl set to acquire majority stake in Lidl-Trek WorldTour team

Lidl-Trek have revealed that the team’s two naming sponsors are in "advanced discussions" regarding a change in the ownership structure which will see the supermarket chain acquire a majority stake in the American-registered squad.

The team rebranded both its men’s and women’s rosters in June 2023 after Lidl came on board just before the Tour de France and Giro Donne.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the new deal between both sponsors is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, subject to approval of the relevant cycling authorities. The deal would also mean that Trek retains “a significant ownership stake” in the project the bike brand initially founded in 2014.

An increase in funding provided by the initial deal with Lidl enabled the team to go in search of super-team status within the peloton. The men’s team made several key new signings, including Tao Geoghegan Hart from Ineos Grenadiers, in a bid to pursue that ambition. The women's team did so too, with Niamh Fisher-Black, Riejanne Markus and Emma Norsgaard coming in for this year.

As well as enhancing the resources available to its riders, a renewed long-term commitment from both of its main partners will mean that investment can be put aside for a ‘state-of-the-art performance centre, the team said.

"Trek started this ambitious project in 2014, laying the foundation for the team we have today, and we are extremely proud of everything that we have achieved since then," Lidl-Trek’s general manager, Luca Guercilena, said. "Now, with Lidl planning to join Trek in co-ownership and discussions progressing constructively, the future looks even brighter. But our philosophy will remain the same: to be the team fans want to root for as we fight to be the best.

"Of course, a goal so ambitious is only possible with the unwavering trust and support of outstanding companies like Lidl and Trek, who share our vision for the future. Our track record of nurturing talent speaks for itself, and with our development team now well established, we’re excited for what is to come."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jonathan Milan has given Lidl-Trek’s men’s squad plenty of success at the ongoing Tour de France. The Italian has won two stages and appears set to win the points classification in Paris on Sunday.

It has also been reported that Lotto and Intermarché-Wanty have reportedly signed a letter of intent to join forces for 2026 and beyond. Reports in the Belgian media suggested that the move has come about due to both of the squads struggling to compete on their own with the bigger budget teams at the top of the pyramid.

News of the merger was initially expected to be confirmed on the Tour’s second rest day, which then passed without an announcement. Talks are said to be ongoing but the move would mean that Lotto would take control of the prospective WorldTour licence available.

This would mean that all of the riders currently contracted to Intermarché-Wanty would be able to look for transfers elsewhere, including Biniam Girmay if he opts not to remain with the new Lotto-Intermarché project.