Lidl set to acquire majority stake in Lidl-Trek WorldTour team

New structure is to further team’s aim of 'becoming the best team in international road cycling'

Lidl-Trek
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Lidl-Trek have revealed that the team’s two naming sponsors are in "advanced discussions" regarding a change in the ownership structure which will see the supermarket chain acquire a majority stake in the American-registered squad.

The team rebranded both its men’s and women’s rosters in June 2023 after Lidl came on board just before the Tour de France and Giro Donne.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1