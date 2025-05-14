'This team has become like a second family to me' - Mads Pedersen to ride for Lidl-Trek 'for the rest of his professional career'

Danish former world champion follows in the wheel tracks of Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos in signing a 'lifetime' contract

Mads Pedersen in the pink jersey on the podium of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Mads Pedersen will ride for Lidl-Trek for "the rest of his professional career", it was announced on Wednesday morning. The Dane said it was an "easy" decision.

The 29-year-old, the current pink jersey wearer at the Giro d'Italia, was understood to be out of contract at the end of 2025, but has resigned forever with his American squad.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.