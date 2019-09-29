Mads Pedersen takes shock victory at Yorkshire World Championships

Mads Pedersen took a shock win for Denmark in the men’s road race at the Yorkshire World Championships.

The Dane outsprinted Matteo Trentin (Italy) in a three-up sprint alongside Switzerland’s Stefan Küng, with the Italian looking shell-shocked, having been expected to easily take the win from the trio.

Gianni Moscon finished fourth, having worked hard to set things up for his compatriot Trentin, while Peter Sagan (Slovakia) left it too late, peeling off the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres to finish fifth.

Mads Pedersen had joined Stefan Küng at the front of the race with 45km to go, with Moscon and then Trentin and Mathieu van der Poel joining with 30km remaining.

Van der Poel, a pre-race favourite, didn’t have the legs, cracking with 12km to go, vastly improving Trentin’s chances.

The Italian, by far the most accomplished rider of the trio, looked in control in the closing kilometres, when it became clear they would contest the victory. Trentin unleashed his sprint in the finishing straight, but then Pedersen pushed on past him with considerable ease, proving to be the freshest of the three after a gruelling race in Yorkshire.

Result

Yorkshire World Championships, elite men’s road race: Leeds to Harrogate (261.8km)

1. Mads Pedersen (Denmark), in 6-27-28

2. Matteo Trentin (Italy), at same time

3. Stefan Küng (Switzerland), at two seconds

4. Gianni Moscon (Italy), at 17s

5. Peter Sagan (Slovakia), at 43s

6. Michael Valgren (Denmark), at 45s

7. Alexander Kristoff (Norway), at 1-10

8. Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)

9. Gorka Izagirre (Spain)

10. Rui Costa (Portugal), all at same time