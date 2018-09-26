Yorkshire UCI Road World Championships 2019 routes and schedule revealed

The rainbow jersey will be contested on home roads next year, and the courses have been unveiled

The courses for the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire have finally been unveiled, promising a week of action-packed racing that takes in the whole region.

The first 185km of the men’s race on Sunday September 29 will mimic almost mile-for-mile the Tour de France Grand Départ stage from 2014.

It sets out from Leeds and heads north through the Dales, tackling first the climb of Cray, then Buttertubs and Grinton before heading south to a Harrogate finish.

It’s here that the additional length and challenge of a Worlds road race comes into play, with a tough and very technical circuit in and around the spa town, to make up the 284.5km total.

With 14 kilometres repeated seven times — with multiple lumps and tight turns — should make the race more selective than the Tour stage, which ended in a bunch sprint.

The women’s race, at 149.5km, features a far shorter lead-in to the circuit at 105km, which nevertheless takes in the tough climbs of Norwood Edge and Lofthouse, before three circuits of Harrogate.

The lumpy theme continues in the time trials, with the men set to ride an undulating 54km route from Northallerton to Harrogate and the women, after a straightforward first 15km, facing two laps of the testing Harrogate circuit, making their 32km outing no picnic either.

Next year’s racing also features an interesting development in the team time trial, which is to be run as a mixed-gender relay.

Instead of the current trade team format, it will be contested by national teams split into three men and three women. Run over two laps of the Harrogate circuit, the men will ride theirs first, with the women starting as soon as the men cross the finish line.

Welcome to Yorkshire CEO Sir Gary Verity said: “We have produced a spectacular range of routes and we’re sure the world’s best riders will find them both challenging and exhilarating in equal measure.”

2019 UCI World Championships schedule