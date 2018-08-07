Women's teams to be confirmed after final qualifying event

Cycling world governing body the UCI has confirmed 12 of the 18 WorldTour teams to compete at the 2018 Road World Championships team time trial in Innsbruck-Tirol in September.

This will be the last incarnation of the team time trial with trade teams at the Worlds, with the UCI set to change the format for the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire. The new format is yet to be confirmed, with the UCI saying it is currently “examining alternative options” that will see National Federations compete.

The current format has existed since 2012, with the team time trial contested by nations ending in 1994. Since trade teams began competing, Quick-Step have been the most successful team with three gold medals, while BMC Racing have taken two.

Both of those teams are confirmed to compete this year, along with defending champions Team Sunweb.

Team Sky will also compete in the final edition of the team time trial and will look to take a first gold medal after some strong performances this year at the Critérium du Dauphiné and at the Tour de France team time trials. Mitchelton-Scott will also be looking to claim a maiden gold medal, having taken silver twice in 2013 and 2014.

Those teams will be joined by fellow WorldTour squads Ag2r La Mondiale, Astana, Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar Team, Katusha-Alpecin, Trek Segafredo and LottoNL-Jumbo.

Five Austria based Continental teams are also confirmed starters, including Tirol Cycling Team, Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang Team and Team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels. A complete list of teams will be confirmed through the UCI’s qualification system on August 15.

Women’s teams have yet to be confirmed, with one qualifying event still to come in the Postnord Vargarda West Sweden TTT on August 11, with a final list of teams set to be confirmed on August 12. The UCI suggested defending champions Team Sunweb will compete however, with invitations going to the top-15 Women’s WorldTour teams.

The new Ladies Tour of Norway TTT on August 16 and Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta TTT on September 15 will not count towards the final ranking but “will provide women’s teams with other opportunities to prepare” for the Worlds, says the UCI.

The men’s course for the team time trial will consist of 62km from the start in Ötztal to the finish in Innsbruck. The women’s course will also finish in Innsbruck and consist of 53.8km, with both courses taking on some tough climbing sections en route to the finish.