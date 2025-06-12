Geraint Thomas named on start list for final British National Championships

Ineos Grenadiers rider among WorldTour talent expected to compete in Wales

Geraint Thomas waving to fans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Not since 2018 has Geraint Thomas competed at the British National Championships, but that could change later this month, with the Welshman down to make one final appearance before he retires later this year.

The 39-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider is one of a host of WorldTour riders named on the provisional start list for this year’s championships. He is entered to race the time trial on 26 June as well as the road race on 29 June, both of which will take place in his native Wales.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

