Geraint Thomas named on start list for final British National Championships

Not since 2018 has Geraint Thomas competed at the British National Championships, but that could change later this month, with the Welshman down to make one final appearance before he retires later this year.

The 39-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider is one of a host of WorldTour riders named on the provisional start list for this year’s championships. He is entered to race the time trial on 26 June as well as the road race on 29 June, both of which will take place in his native Wales.

A past winner of both events, Thomas earned his sole time trial title in 2018, the year he went on to win the Tour de France. He won the road race in 2010, but hasn’t competed in the event since 2014.

Also on the start list are all of the reigning elite national champions. In the open events, Ethan Hayter, now of Soudal Quick-Step, is set to defend his stripes in the road race, while Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) could score a hat-trick of wins in the time trial, this time on home roads in Aberaeron, provided he has recovered from injuries suffered at the Giro d'Italia.

In the women’s events, Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek), too, could earn her third elite national time trial title. A fourth gold medal is on the line in the road race for Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL), who has won three of the last four editions.

Further previous national champions are also set to compete in Alice Towers (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), Lizzie Holden (UAE Team ADQ), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) Ben Swift and Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers).

Still only 19 years old, double junior world champion Cat Ferguson (Movistar) will enter as one of the favourites in the women’s road race. The teenager is set to race alongside fellow up-and-coming talents Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), Imogen Wolff (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Carys Lloyd (Movistar), as well as the best of the British domestic scene, including National Road Series leader Robyn Clay (DAS-Hutchinson) and Lincoln GP winner Lauren Dickson (Handsling Alba Development Road Team).

On the men’s start list, other star names include Matthew Brennan, who has enjoyed a winning start to the year at Visma-Lease a Bike, tallying eight victories, and last year’s breakthrough rider Joe Blackmore (IPT).

The Lloyds British National Championships will open with the time trials on Thursday 26 June, on a 41km course for the elite men and 27km for the elite women. The circuit races will then follow in Aberystwyth on Friday 27 June, before the road races, also in Aberystwyth, on Sunday 29 June. The men will race 187km, while the women will race 128km.

Thomas’s appearance would make for the Welshman’s penultimate race on British soil before his retirement. He is expected to call time on his career at the Tour of Britain Men in September, which is slated to finish in his hometown of Cardiff.

It is worth noting that, just because a rider’s name is on the start list, it does not necessarily mean that they are certain to compete. Many riders enter events provisionally, with plans subject to change nearer the date.