UCI World Championships 2019: Elite men’s road race start list

The 2019 UCI Road World Championships take place in Yorkshire, kicking off on Saturday September 21.
Riders will fight for the coveted rainbow jersey of world champion in the road race and individual time trial disciplines.
The men’s road race, on Sunday September 29, covers 284.5 kilometres, with the first 185km mirroring the Tour de France Grand Depart of 2014.
The race will conclude with seven laps of a 14km circuit in Harrogate, and like the Tour de France opener, is expected to conclude with a bunch sprint.
Defending champion Alejandro Valverde (Spain) will take to the start line, but he faces competition from strong contenders.
France’s Julian Alaphilippe is hotly tipped, having won the likes of Milan-San Remo and enjoyed a long stint in yellow at the Tour de France.
Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) is another one to watch, having just finished off the Tour of Britain in the top spot, and Peter Sagan (Slovakia) with his three Road World Championship wins (2015, 2016, 2017) cannot be forgotten.
The men’s road race will be broadcast via the BBC Red Button from 8.30am til 11am, with coverage on BBC Two from 11.00am until 4.30pm.
The full start list is yet to be confirmed, but some countries have released details. We’ll keep updating this page as more riders are listed…
Australia
Michael Matthews
Simon Clarke
Rohan Dennis
Mitchell Docker
Luke Durbridge
Nathan Haas
Jack Haig
Rory Sutherland
Austria
Felix Großscharter
Michael Gogl
Marco Haller
Patrick Konrad
Hermann Pernsteiner
Lukas Pöstlberger
Belgium (more here)
Remco Evenepoel
Greg Van Avermaet
Philippe Gilbert
Oliver Naesen
Dylan Teuns
Three more to be added
Canada
Antoine Duchesne
Hugo Houle
Guillaume Boivin
Benjamin Perry
James Piccoli
Columbia
Egan Bernal
Fernando Gaviria
Álvaro Hodeg
Nairo Quintana
Esteban Chaves,
Sebastián Molano
Sebastián Henao
Dani Martínez
Miguel Ángel López
One to be removed
Czech Republic
Zdenek Stybar
Roman Kreuziger
Jan Barta
Joseph Cerny
Petr Vakoc
Frantisek Sisr
Ecuador
Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda
Eritrea
Yakob Debesay
France
Julian Alaphilippe
Tony Gallopin
Anthony Roux
Florian Sénéchal
Rémi Cavagna
Julian Bernard
Christophe Laporte
One more to be added
Germany
John Degenkolb
Marcus Burghardt
Pascal Ackermann
Nikias Arndt
Nils Politt
Simon Geschke
Jasha Sütterlin
Jonas Koch
Great Britain (more here)
Adam Yates
Ben Swift
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Ian Stannard
Owain Doull
Chris Lawless
Ireland
Daniel Martin
Nicolas Roche
Eddie Dunbar
Ryan Mullen
Conor Dunne
Sam Bennett
Italy
Matteo Trentin
Kazachstan
Yevgeniy Gidich
Luxembourg
Bob Jungels
Alex Kirsch
Jean-Pierre Drucker
Ben Gastauer
Netherlands
Mathieu van der Poel
Bauke Mollema
Niki Terpstra
Mike Teunissen
Pieter Weening
Sebastian Langeveld
Jos van Emden
Dylan van Baarle
New Zealand
George Bennett
Patrick Bevin
Tom Scully
Dion Smith
Norway
Alexander Kristoff
Edvald Boasson Hagen
Sven Erik Bystrøm
Vegard Stake Laengen
Carl Fredrik Hagen
Amund Grøndahl Jansen
Russia
Pavel Sivakov
Alexander Evtushenko
Aleksandr Vlasov
Stepan Kurianov
Dmitry Strakhov
Sergeii Chernetskiy
Slovakia
Peter Sagan
Juraj Sagan
Erik Baška
Ján Andrej Cully
South Africa
Daryl Impey
Stefan de Bod
Ryan Gibbons
Nicholas Dlamini
Spain
Alejandro Valverde
Imanol Erviti
José Joaquin Rojas
Marc Soler
Mikel Landa
Ion Izagirre
Gorka Izagirre
Omar Fraile
Luis León Sánchez
David de la Cruz
Jonathan Castroviejo
Mikel Nieve
Iván García
Jesús Herrada
Enric Mas
Álex Aranburu
Rider names to be cut down to eight
Switzerland
Michael Albasini
Stefan Küng
Michael Schär
Danilo Wyss
Silvan Dillier
Marc Hirschi
USA
Alex Howes
Lawson Craddock
Chad Haga
Neilson Powless