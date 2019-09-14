UCI World Championships 2019: Elite men’s road race start list

The 2019 UCI Road World Championships take place in Yorkshire, kicking off on Saturday September 21.

Riders will fight for the coveted rainbow jersey of world champion in the road race and individual time trial disciplines.

The men’s road race, on Sunday September 29, covers 284.5 kilometres, with the first 185km mirroring the Tour de France Grand Depart of 2014.

The race will conclude with seven laps of a 14km circuit in Harrogate, and like the Tour de France opener, is expected to conclude with a bunch sprint.

Defending champion Alejandro Valverde (Spain) will take to the start line, but he faces competition from strong contenders.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe is hotly tipped, having won the likes of Milan-San Remo and enjoyed a long stint in yellow at the Tour de France.

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) is another one to watch, having just finished off the Tour of Britain in the top spot, and Peter Sagan (Slovakia) with his three Road World Championship wins (2015, 2016, 2017) cannot be forgotten.

The men’s road race will be broadcast via the BBC Red Button from 8.30am til 11am, with coverage on BBC Two from 11.00am until 4.30pm.

The full start list is yet to be confirmed, but some countries have released details. We’ll keep updating this page as more riders are listed…

Australia

Michael Matthews

Simon Clarke

Rohan Dennis

Mitchell Docker

Luke Durbridge

Nathan Haas

Jack Haig

Rory Sutherland

Austria

Felix Großscharter

Michael Gogl

Marco Haller

Patrick Konrad

Hermann Pernsteiner

Lukas Pöstlberger

Belgium (more here)

Remco Evenepoel

Greg Van Avermaet

Philippe Gilbert

Oliver Naesen

Dylan Teuns

Three more to be added

Canada

Antoine Duchesne

Hugo Houle

Guillaume Boivin

Benjamin Perry

James Piccoli

Columbia

Egan Bernal

Fernando Gaviria

Álvaro Hodeg

Nairo Quintana

Esteban Chaves,

Sebastián Molano

Sebastián Henao

Dani Martínez

Miguel Ángel López

One to be removed

Czech Republic

Zdenek Stybar

Roman Kreuziger

Jan Barta

Joseph Cerny

Petr Vakoc

Frantisek Sisr

Ecuador

Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda

Eritrea

Yakob Debesay

France

Julian Alaphilippe

Tony Gallopin

Anthony Roux

Florian Sénéchal

Rémi Cavagna

Julian Bernard

Christophe Laporte

One more to be added

Germany

John Degenkolb

Marcus Burghardt

Pascal Ackermann

Nikias Arndt

Nils Politt

Simon Geschke

Jasha Sütterlin

Jonas Koch

Great Britain (more here)

Adam Yates

Ben Swift

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Ian Stannard

Owain Doull

Chris Lawless

Ireland

Daniel Martin

Nicolas Roche

Eddie Dunbar

Ryan Mullen

Conor Dunne

Sam Bennett

Italy

Matteo Trentin

Kazachstan

Yevgeniy Gidich

Luxembourg

Bob Jungels

Alex Kirsch

Jean-Pierre Drucker

Ben Gastauer

Netherlands

Mathieu van der Poel

Bauke Mollema

Niki Terpstra

Mike Teunissen

Pieter Weening

Sebastian Langeveld

Jos van Emden

Dylan van Baarle

New Zealand

George Bennett

Patrick Bevin

Tom Scully

Dion Smith

Norway

Alexander Kristoff

Edvald Boasson Hagen

Sven Erik Bystrøm

Vegard Stake Laengen

Carl Fredrik Hagen

Amund Grøndahl Jansen

Russia

Pavel Sivakov

Alexander Evtushenko

Aleksandr Vlasov

Stepan Kurianov

Dmitry Strakhov

Sergeii Chernetskiy

Slovakia

Peter Sagan

Juraj Sagan

Erik Baška

Ján Andrej Cully

South Africa

Daryl Impey

Stefan de Bod

Ryan Gibbons

Nicholas Dlamini

Spain

Alejandro Valverde

Imanol Erviti

José Joaquin Rojas

Marc Soler

Mikel Landa

Ion Izagirre

Gorka Izagirre

Omar Fraile

Luis León Sánchez

David de la Cruz

Jonathan Castroviejo

Mikel Nieve

Iván García

Jesús Herrada

Enric Mas

Álex Aranburu

Rider names to be cut down to eight

Switzerland

Michael Albasini

Stefan Küng

Michael Schär

Danilo Wyss

Silvan Dillier

Marc Hirschi

USA

Alex Howes

Lawson Craddock

Chad Haga

Neilson Powless