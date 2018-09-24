World Championships: Elite women’s time trial start list

Full list of starters for the elite women's individual time trial at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck on Tuesday, September 25

The first of the elite time trials at the 2018 World Championships kicks off with the women on Tuesday.

Riders will start rolling away from 2.40pm central European summer time near Innsbruck in Austria.

This year’s course features a 27.8km run, with some lumpy terrain in the second half of the route.

The elite women will start from Swarovski Crystals Worlds just outside Innsbruck, before heading east through the villages of Kolsass and Weer, crossing the Inn river.

Then the route reaches Fritzens when riders reach the first climb in Baumkirchen.

From then, the women must contend with a tough climb from Mils to Absam with 100 metres of elevation gain.

The final section is rolling terrain through villages to the east before the finish in Innsbruck.

In 2017, the women’s time trial was dominated by the Dutch, with Annemiek van Vleuten taking the top spot, followed by Anna van der Breggen.

Katrin Garfoot of Australia rounded off the podium.

2018 elite women’s individual time trial start list (provisional)

Austria

GEHNBÖCK Sylvia
MAYER Barbara
RITTER Martina

Belarus

AMIALIUSIK Alena

Belgium

DUYCK Ann-sophie

Brasil

FERNANDES Clemilda

Canada

CANUEL Karol-Ann
KIRCHMANN Leah

China

PU Yixian

Croatia

RADOTIC Mia

Cyprus

CHRISTOFOROU Antri

Czech Republic

KORVASOVA Tereza
NOSKOVÁ Nikola

Denmark

MATHIESEN Pernille
LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup

Eritrea

DEBESAY Mossana

Ethiopia

GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam
KELIL Eyerusalem

Finland

LEPISTÖ Lotta
PUSKALA Viivi
SAARELAINEN Sari

France

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
LABOUS Juliette

Germany

BRENNAUER Lisa

WORRACK Trixi

Great Britain

BARNES Alice
SIMMONDS Hayley

Greece

FASOI Varvara

Ireland

BURNS Eileen
MURPHY Kelly

Israel

GAFINOVITZ Rotem
SHAPIRA Omer

Italy

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
PIRRONE Elena

Japan

YONAMINE Eri
Kazakhstan
ISKAKOVA Amiliya
POTAPOVA Faina

Luxembourg

FABER Claire
HARSCH Ann-sofie

Netherlands

BRAND Lucinda
VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
VAN DIJK Ellen
VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek

New Zealand

HARVEY Mikayla

Norway

GULLIKSEN Line Marie
HEINE Vita

Romania

COVRIG Ana

Russia

IAKOVENKO Anastasia
NOVOLODSKAIA Mariia

Slovakia

JASEKOVÁ Tatiana

Spain

GARCIA Margarita Victoria

Sweden

FAHLIN Emilia

Switzerland

REUSSER Marlen

Trinidad & Tobago

CAMPBELL Teniel

Ukraine

KONONENKO Valeriya
SHARGA Olena
SHEKEL Olga

United States

NEBEN Amber
THOMAS Leah
WILES Tayler