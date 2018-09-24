World Championships: Elite women’s time trial start list

Full list of starters for the elite women's individual time trial at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck on Tuesday, September 25

The first of the elite time trials at the 2018 World Championships kicks off with the women on Tuesday.

Riders will start rolling away from 2.40pm central European summer time near Innsbruck in Austria.

This year’s course features a 27.8km run, with some lumpy terrain in the second half of the route.

The elite women will start from Swarovski Crystals Worlds just outside Innsbruck, before heading east through the villages of Kolsass and Weer, crossing the Inn river.

>>>UCI Road World Championships 2018: dates, route, where to watch and more

Then the route reaches Fritzens when riders reach the first climb in Baumkirchen.

From then, the women must contend with a tough climb from Mils to Absam with 100 metres of elevation gain.

The final section is rolling terrain through villages to the east before the finish in Innsbruck.

In 2017, the women’s time trial was dominated by the Dutch, with Annemiek van Vleuten taking the top spot, followed by Anna van der Breggen.

Katrin Garfoot of Australia rounded off the podium.

2018 elite women’s individual time trial start list (provisional)

Austria

GEHNBÖCK Sylvia

MAYER Barbara

RITTER Martina

Belarus

AMIALIUSIK Alena

Belgium

DUYCK Ann-sophie

Brasil

FERNANDES Clemilda

Canada

CANUEL Karol-Ann

KIRCHMANN Leah

China

PU Yixian

Croatia

RADOTIC Mia

Cyprus

CHRISTOFOROU Antri

Czech Republic

KORVASOVA Tereza

NOSKOVÁ Nikola

Denmark

MATHIESEN Pernille

LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup

Eritrea

DEBESAY Mossana

Ethiopia

GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam

KELIL Eyerusalem

Finland

LEPISTÖ Lotta

PUSKALA Viivi

SAARELAINEN Sari

France

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

LABOUS Juliette

Germany

BRENNAUER Lisa

WORRACK Trixi

Great Britain

BARNES Alice

SIMMONDS Hayley

Greece

FASOI Varvara

Ireland

BURNS Eileen

MURPHY Kelly

Israel

GAFINOVITZ Rotem

SHAPIRA Omer

Italy

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

PIRRONE Elena

Japan

YONAMINE Eri

Kazakhstan

ISKAKOVA Amiliya

POTAPOVA Faina

Luxembourg

FABER Claire

HARSCH Ann-sofie

Netherlands

BRAND Lucinda

VAN DER BREGGEN Anna

VAN DIJK Ellen

VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek

New Zealand

HARVEY Mikayla

Norway

GULLIKSEN Line Marie

HEINE Vita

Romania

COVRIG Ana

Russia

IAKOVENKO Anastasia

NOVOLODSKAIA Mariia

Slovakia

JASEKOVÁ Tatiana

Spain

GARCIA Margarita Victoria

Sweden

FAHLIN Emilia

Switzerland

REUSSER Marlen

Trinidad & Tobago

CAMPBELL Teniel

Ukraine

KONONENKO Valeriya

SHARGA Olena

SHEKEL Olga

United States

NEBEN Amber

THOMAS Leah

WILES Tayler