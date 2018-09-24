World Championships: Elite women’s time trial start list

Full list of starters for the elite women's individual time trial at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck on Tuesday, September 25
The first of the elite time trials at the 2018 World Championships kicks off with the women on Tuesday.
Riders will start rolling away from 2.40pm central European summer time near Innsbruck in Austria.
This year’s course features a 27.8km run, with some lumpy terrain in the second half of the route.
The elite women will start from Swarovski Crystals Worlds just outside Innsbruck, before heading east through the villages of Kolsass and Weer, crossing the Inn river.
Then the route reaches Fritzens when riders reach the first climb in Baumkirchen.
From then, the women must contend with a tough climb from Mils to Absam with 100 metres of elevation gain.
The final section is rolling terrain through villages to the east before the finish in Innsbruck.
In 2017, the women’s time trial was dominated by the Dutch, with Annemiek van Vleuten taking the top spot, followed by Anna van der Breggen.
Katrin Garfoot of Australia rounded off the podium.
2018 elite women’s individual time trial start list (provisional)
Austria
GEHNBÖCK Sylvia
MAYER Barbara
RITTER Martina
Belarus
AMIALIUSIK Alena
Belgium
DUYCK Ann-sophie
Brasil
FERNANDES Clemilda
Canada
CANUEL Karol-Ann
KIRCHMANN Leah
China
PU Yixian
Croatia
RADOTIC Mia
Cyprus
CHRISTOFOROU Antri
Czech Republic
KORVASOVA Tereza
NOSKOVÁ Nikola
Denmark
MATHIESEN Pernille
LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
Eritrea
DEBESAY Mossana
Ethiopia
GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam
KELIL Eyerusalem
Finland
LEPISTÖ Lotta
PUSKALA Viivi
SAARELAINEN Sari
France
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
LABOUS Juliette
Germany
BRENNAUER Lisa
WORRACK Trixi
Great Britain
BARNES Alice
SIMMONDS Hayley
Greece
FASOI Varvara
Ireland
BURNS Eileen
MURPHY Kelly
Israel
GAFINOVITZ Rotem
SHAPIRA Omer
Italy
LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
PIRRONE Elena
Japan
YONAMINE Eri
Kazakhstan
ISKAKOVA Amiliya
POTAPOVA Faina
Luxembourg
FABER Claire
HARSCH Ann-sofie
Netherlands
BRAND Lucinda
VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
VAN DIJK Ellen
VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
New Zealand
HARVEY Mikayla
Norway
GULLIKSEN Line Marie
HEINE Vita
Romania
COVRIG Ana
Russia
IAKOVENKO Anastasia
NOVOLODSKAIA Mariia
Slovakia
JASEKOVÁ Tatiana
Spain
GARCIA Margarita Victoria
Sweden
FAHLIN Emilia
Switzerland
REUSSER Marlen
Trinidad & Tobago
CAMPBELL Teniel
Ukraine
KONONENKO Valeriya
SHARGA Olena
SHEKEL Olga
United States
NEBEN Amber
THOMAS Leah
WILES Tayler