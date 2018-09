World Championships: men’s individual time trial start list

Full list of riders taking part in the elite men's individual time trial at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria

The 2018 elite men’s time trial at the World Championships features some big names and competition is likely to be tough at the top.

Tom Dumoulin (NED) looks to defend his rainbow TT jersey, but Australian Rohan Dennis has put in some dominant solo performances this season.

The men’s TT kicks off from 2.10pm central European summer time on Wednesday.

This year’s course is a 52.5km test that starts in the small town of Rattenberg and finishes in Innsbruck.

For the first 30km, riders will fly along the flat and fast valley floor before crossing the Inn river.

The real challenges start there, with a 5km ascent from Fritzens to Gnadenwald, at 7.1% average and a max of 14%.

Then the course passes through the villages of Absam, Thaur, Rum Arzl, and Mühlau before finishing in Innsbruck.

The 2017 title in Bergen, Norway went to Dumoulin followed by Primoż Roglič (SLO) and Chris Froome (GBr) in third.

2018 Elite men’s individual time trial start start list (provisional)

Albania

ZHUPA Eugert

Algeria

LAGAB Azzedine

MANSOURI Abderrahmane

Australia

DENNIS Rohan

Austria

BRÄNDLE Matthias

PREIDLER Georg

Belarus

KIRYIENKA Vasil

Belgium

CAMPENAERTS Victor

DE PLUS Laurens

Canada

BRITTON Rob

HOULE Hugo

Colombia

CONTRERAS Rodrigo

Czech Republic

BÁRTA Jan

ČERNÝ Josef

Denmark

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

MADSEN Martin Toft

Eritrea

DEBESAY Mekseb

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel

KUDUS Merhawi

Estonia

JÕEÄÄR Gert

KANGERT Tanel

NÕMMELA Aksel

RAID Risto

Ethiopia

GRMAY Tsgabu

France

PAILLOT Yoann

THOMAS Benjamin

Germany

MARTIN Tony

SCHACHMANN Maximilian

Great Britain

DOWSETT Alex

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

Hongkong

CHEUNG King Lok

Hungary

PELIKÁN János

Indonesia

ARIF PRAYOGO Dealton Nur

Iran

CHAICHI Mohamadesmail

Ireland

MULLEN Ryan

ROCHE Nicolas

Italy

DE MARCHI Alessandro

FELLINE Fabio

Japan

BEPPU Fumiyuki

Kazakhstan

LUTSENKO Alexey

Latvia

LIEPIŅŠ Emīls

NEILANDS Krists

SARAMOTINS Aleksejs

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

Lithuania

BAGDONAS Gediminas

KONOVALOVAS Ignatas

NAVARDAUSKAS Ramūnas

Luxembourg

JUNGELS Bob

Mongolia

BATMUNKH Maral-erdene

BOLOR-ERDENE Enkhtaivan

Netherlands

DUMOULIN Tom

KELDERMAN Wilco

VAN EMDEN Jos

New Zealand

BEVIN Patrick

BOND Hamish

Norway

SKJERPING Kristoffer

Pakistan

ANJUM Muhammad Arsalan

ULLAH Izzat

ULLAH Najeeb

Poland

BODNAR Maciej

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

Portugal

GONÇALVES Domingos

OLIVEIRA Nelson

Russia

SIVAKOV Pavel

VOROBYEV Anton

Slovakia

ČANECKÝ Marek

Slovenia

TRATNIK Jan

Spain

ARCAS Jorge

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

ERVITI Imanol

SOLER Marc

Sweden

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

Switzerland

DILLIER Silvan

KÜNG Stefan

Syria

SROUJI Yousef

WAIS Ahmad Badreddin

Ukraine

BRATASHCHUK Andrii

BUDYAK Anatoliy

GRIVKO Andrey

United States

ROSSKOPF Joey

VAN GARDEREN Tejay