Tour de France stage 13 mountain time trial start times

Tadej Pogačar will be the last man down the ramp on stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, an uphill 10.9km test from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes. There's 664m of climbing in that 11km.

The race begins at 1:10pm French time, with Mattéo Vercher of TotalEnergies the first person to set off, although he might not be the first to finish. Four hours later, Pogačar will start his TT in the yellow jersey at 5:05pm CET. He will be preceded by the other GC favourites, including Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) at 4:55pm CET, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 5:01pm CET, and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 5:03pm CET.

Riders set off in reverse general classification order. The first 52 riders, until Robert Stannard (Bahrain Victorious) at 2pm set off at minute intervals, before it is 90-second gaps for the next 109, until Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) at 4:45pm. The final 10 set off at two-minute intervals, for maximum TV time.

Due to Pogačar's domination of stage 12 to Hautacam, there is now a huge time gap between the Slovenian in first and Vingegaard in second – 3:31. The man in 10th, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) is 12:12 behind Pogačar. Those hoping for a close Tour will be hoping the yellow jersey loses time.

Evenepoel, the time trial world champion, won the first individual time trial of the race, but is not fancied on Friday, given it is essentially an extended hill climb. He will still be in the rainbow bands, however.

Riders will be using road bikes due to the vertiginous nature of the race, with almost all going at full effort just to keep inside the time cut. It is one to watch all day, so make sure you're across how to watch stage 13 of the Tour de France.

Start times for the favourites

(All times CET)

4:47pm - Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

4:49pm - Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

4:53pm - Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

4:55pm - Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL)

4:56pm - Kévin Vaquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)

4:59pm - Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

5:01pm - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

5:03pm - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

5:05pm - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

All start times