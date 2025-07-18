Tour de France stage 13 mountain time trial start times
From Mattéo Vercher to Tadej Pogačar, here's when the riders of the Tour will set off on their TT
Tadej Pogačar will be the last man down the ramp on stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, an uphill 10.9km test from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes. There's 664m of climbing in that 11km.
The race begins at 1:10pm French time, with Mattéo Vercher of TotalEnergies the first person to set off, although he might not be the first to finish. Four hours later, Pogačar will start his TT in the yellow jersey at 5:05pm CET. He will be preceded by the other GC favourites, including Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) at 4:55pm CET, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 5:01pm CET, and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 5:03pm CET.
Riders set off in reverse general classification order. The first 52 riders, until Robert Stannard (Bahrain Victorious) at 2pm set off at minute intervals, before it is 90-second gaps for the next 109, until Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) at 4:45pm. The final 10 set off at two-minute intervals, for maximum TV time.
Due to Pogačar's domination of stage 12 to Hautacam, there is now a huge time gap between the Slovenian in first and Vingegaard in second – 3:31. The man in 10th, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) is 12:12 behind Pogačar. Those hoping for a close Tour will be hoping the yellow jersey loses time.
Evenepoel, the time trial world champion, won the first individual time trial of the race, but is not fancied on Friday, given it is essentially an extended hill climb. He will still be in the rainbow bands, however.
Riders will be using road bikes due to the vertiginous nature of the race, with almost all going at full effort just to keep inside the time cut. It is one to watch all day, so make sure you're across how to watch stage 13 of the Tour de France.
Start times for the favourites
(All times CET)
4:47pm - Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)
4:49pm - Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
4:53pm - Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
4:55pm - Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL)
4:56pm - Kévin Vaquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
4:59pm - Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
5:01pm - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
5:03pm - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
5:05pm - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
All start times
Order
Name
Time
1
Mattéo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
13:10:00
2
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:11:00
3
Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
13:12:00
4
Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:13:00
5
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
13:14:00
6
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:15:00
7
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
13:16:00
8
Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
13:17:00
9
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto
13:18:00
10
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
13:19:00
11
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto
13:20:00
12
Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana
13:21:00
13
Arnaud Démare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
13:22:00
14
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
13:23:00
15
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto
13:24:00
16
Mick van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:25:00
17
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco Alula
13:26:00
18
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
13:27:00
19
Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL
13:28:00
20
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla
13:29:00
21
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:30:00
22
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
13:31:00
23
Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
13:32:00
24
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
13:33:00
25
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
13:34:00
26
Stian Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13:35:00
27
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
13:36:00
28
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
13:37:00
29
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
13:38:00
30
Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
13:39:00
31
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco Alula
13:40:00
32
Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic PostNL
13:41:00
33
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
13:42:00
34
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
13:43:00
35
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto
13:44:00
36
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
13:45:00
37
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla
13:46:00
38
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:47:00
39
Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
13:48:00
40
Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco Alula
13:49:00
41
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL
13:50:00
42
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty
13:51:00
43
Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13:52:00
44
Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
13:53:00
45
Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:54:00
46
Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
13:55:00
47
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:56:00
48
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
13:57:00
49
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
13:58:00
50
Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic PostNL
13:59:00
51
Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14:00:00
52
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
14:01:30
53
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:03:00
54
Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:04:30
55
Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
14:06:00
56
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
14:07:30
57
Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:09:00
58
Ivan Garciá Cortina (Esp) Movistar
14:10:30
59
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
14:12:00
60
Matis Louvel (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
14:13:30
61
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:15:00
62
Louis Barré (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
14:16:30
63
Iván Romeo (Spa) Movistar
14:18:00
64
Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
14:19:30
65
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:21:00
66
Damien Touzé (Fra) Cofidis
14:22:30
67
Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:24:00
68
Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:25:30
69
Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Picnic PostNL
14:27:00
70
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
14:28:30
71
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:30:00
72
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:31:30
73
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar
14:33:00
74
Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:34:30
75
William Barta (USA) Movistar
14:36:00
76
Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
14:37:30
77
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
14:39:00
78
Toms Skujiņš (Lat) Lidl-Trek
14:40:30
79
Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS Astana
14:42:00
80
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:43:30
81
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:45:00
82
Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:46:30
83
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:48:00
84
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto
14:49:30
85
Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
14:51:00
86
Mauro Schmid (Sui) Jayco Alula
14:52:30
87
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
14:54:00
88
Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
14:55:30
89
Ion Izaguirre (Esp) Cofidis
14:57:00
90
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:58:30
91
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Israel-Premier Tech
15:00:00
92
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
15:01:30
93
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:03:00
94
Marc Hirschi (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:04:30
95
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
15:06:00
96
Alex Aranburu (Esp) Cofidis
15:07:30
97
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
15:09:00
98
Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:10:30
99
Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:12:00
100
Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:13:30
101
Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar
15:15:00
102
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
15:16:30
103
Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
15:18:00
104
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:19:30
105
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:21:00
106
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:22:30
107
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
15:24:00
108
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step
15:25:30
109
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
15:27:00
110
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:28:30
111
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
15:30:00
112
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
15:31:30
113
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
15:33:00
114
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15:34:30
115
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic PostNL
15:36:00
116
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
15:37:30
117
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto
15:39:00
118
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
15:40:30
119
Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
15:42:00
120
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
15:43:30
121
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:45:00
122
Raul Garcia (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:46:30
123
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) TotalEnergies
15:48:00
124
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
15:49:30
125
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:51:00
126
Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek
15:52:30
127
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
15:54:00
128
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
15:55:30
129
Harry Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
15:57:00
130
Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost
15:58:30
131
Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
16:00:00
132
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:01:30
133
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar
16:03:00
134
Joe Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
16:04:30
135
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:06:00
136
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:07:30
137
Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana
16:09:00
138
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:10:30
139
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:12:00
140
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:13:30
141
Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:15:00
142
Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL
16:16:30
143
Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
16:18:00
144
Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:19:30
145
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:21:00
146
Clément Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:22:30
147
Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana
16:24:00
148
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:25:30
149
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
16:27:00
150
Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:28:30
151
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:30:00
152
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
16:31:30
153
Cristian Rodríguez (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
16:33:00
154
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
16:34:30
155
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco Alula
16:36:00
156
Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:37:30
157
Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar
16:39:00
158
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:40:30
159
Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
16:42:00
160
Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
16:43:30
161
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
16:45:00
162
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:47:00
163
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:49:00
164
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
16:51:00
165
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:53:00
166
Oscar Onley (GBr) Picnic PostNL
16:55:00
167
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
16:57:00
168
Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:59:00
169
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
17:01:00
170
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
17:03:00
171
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
17:05:00
