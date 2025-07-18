Tour de France stage 13 mountain time trial start times

From Mattéo Vercher to Tadej Pogačar, here's when the riders of the Tour will set off on their TT

Tadej Pogačar time trials
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar will be the last man down the ramp on stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, an uphill 10.9km test from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes. There's 664m of climbing in that 11km.

The race begins at 1:10pm French time, with Mattéo Vercher of TotalEnergies the first person to set off, although he might not be the first to finish. Four hours later, Pogačar will start his TT in the yellow jersey at 5:05pm CET. He will be preceded by the other GC favourites, including Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) at 4:55pm CET, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 5:01pm CET, and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 5:03pm CET.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2025 Tour de France stage 13 start times

Order

Name

Time

1

Mattéo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

13:10:00

2

Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:11:00

3

Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty

13:12:00

4

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:13:00

5

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

13:14:00

6

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

13:15:00

7

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana

13:16:00

8

Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

13:17:00

9

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto

13:18:00

10

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

13:19:00

11

Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto

13:20:00

12

Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana

13:21:00

13

Arnaud Démare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

13:22:00

14

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

13:23:00

15

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto

13:24:00

16

Mick van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:25:00

17

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco Alula

13:26:00

18

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

13:27:00

19

Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL

13:28:00

20

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla

13:29:00

21

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

13:30:00

22

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

13:31:00

23

Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

13:32:00

24

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

13:33:00

25

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

13:34:00

26

Stian Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

13:35:00

27

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty

13:36:00

28

Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis

13:37:00

29

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

13:38:00

30

Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ

13:39:00

31

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco Alula

13:40:00

32

Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic PostNL

13:41:00

33

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

13:42:00

34

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

13:43:00

35

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto

13:44:00

36

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty

13:45:00

37

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla

13:46:00

38

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike

13:47:00

39

Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

13:48:00

40

Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco Alula

13:49:00

41

Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL

13:50:00

42

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty

13:51:00

43

Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

13:52:00

44

Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

13:53:00

45

Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:54:00

46

Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

13:55:00

47

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:56:00

48

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech

13:57:00

49

Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek

13:58:00

50

Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic PostNL

13:59:00

51

Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

14:00:00

52

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost

14:01:30

53

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:03:00

54

Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:04:30

55

Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

14:06:00

56

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

14:07:30

57

Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:09:00

58

Ivan Garciá Cortina (Esp) Movistar

14:10:30

59

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

14:12:00

60

Matis Louvel (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech

14:13:30

61

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:15:00

62

Louis Barré (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty

14:16:30

63

Iván Romeo (Spa) Movistar

14:18:00

64

Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious

14:19:30

65

Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:21:00

66

Damien Touzé (Fra) Cofidis

14:22:30

67

Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:24:00

68

Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:25:30

69

Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Picnic PostNL

14:27:00

70

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

14:28:30

71

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling

14:30:00

72

Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:31:30

73

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar

14:33:00

74

Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling

14:34:30

75

William Barta (USA) Movistar

14:36:00

76

Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost

14:37:30

77

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis

14:39:00

78

Toms Skujiņš (Lat) Lidl-Trek

14:40:30

79

Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS Astana

14:42:00

80

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:43:30

81

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:45:00

82

Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:46:30

83

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:48:00

84

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto

14:49:30

85

Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

14:51:00

86

Mauro Schmid (Sui) Jayco Alula

14:52:30

87

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech

14:54:00

88

Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost

14:55:30

89

Ion Izaguirre (Esp) Cofidis

14:57:00

90

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:58:30

91

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Israel-Premier Tech

15:00:00

92

Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana

15:01:30

93

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:03:00

94

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:04:30

95

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

15:06:00

96

Alex Aranburu (Esp) Cofidis

15:07:30

97

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

15:09:00

98

Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:10:30

99

Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

15:12:00

100

Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

15:13:30

101

Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar

15:15:00

102

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

15:16:30

103

Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

15:18:00

104

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:19:30

105

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:21:00

106

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:22:30

107

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana

15:24:00

108

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step

15:25:30

109

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

15:27:00

110

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:28:30

111

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

15:30:00

112

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar

15:31:30

113

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

15:33:00

114

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

15:34:30

115

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic PostNL

15:36:00

116

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies

15:37:30

117

Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto

15:39:00

118

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies

15:40:30

119

Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

15:42:00

120

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

15:43:30

121

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:45:00

122

Raul Garcia (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

15:46:30

123

Alexandre Delettre (Fra) TotalEnergies

15:48:00

124

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

15:49:30

125

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:51:00

126

Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek

15:52:30

127

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

15:54:00

128

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

15:55:30

129

Harry Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost

15:57:00

130

Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost

15:58:30

131

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

16:00:00

132

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:01:30

133

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar

16:03:00

134

Joe Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

16:04:30

135

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:06:00

136

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:07:30

137

Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana

16:09:00

138

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:10:30

139

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:12:00

140

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:13:30

141

Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:15:00

142

Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL

16:16:30

143

Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies

16:18:00

144

Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:19:30

145

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:21:00

146

Clément Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:22:30

147

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana

16:24:00

148

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:25:30

149

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

16:27:00

150

Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:28:30

151

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:30:00

152

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

16:31:30

153

Cristian Rodríguez (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

16:33:00

154

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

16:34:30

155

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco Alula

16:36:00

156

Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:37:30

157

Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar

16:39:00

158

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:40:30

159

Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies

16:42:00

160

Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

16:43:30

161

Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

16:45:00

162

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:47:00

163

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:49:00

164

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

16:51:00

165

Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:53:00

166

Oscar Onley (GBr) Picnic PostNL

16:55:00

167

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

16:57:00

168

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:59:00

169

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

17:01:00

170

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

17:03:00

171

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

17:05:00

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1