Megan Jastrab wins junior women’s road race in scintillating finish at Yorkshire World Championships

Megan Jastrab won the junior women’s road race at the Yorkshire World Championships after a well-timed attack in the closing kilometres.

The American pulled clear alongside new junior women’s time trial champion Aigul Gareeva (Russia) around a tight bend in the closing kilometres.

Jastrab then sprinted clear on the finishing straight, with Gareeva getting swamped with Julie De Wilde (Belgium) taking silver and Lieke Nooijen (Netherlands) taking bronze, with the Russia having to settle for fourth.

Britain’s Elynor Backstedt was at the front towards the end of the race, but was not in the first five riders round the decisive corner, which ultimately cost her. She eventually finished fifth.

Result

Yorkshire World Championships 2019, women’s junior road race: Doncaster to Harrogate (86km)

1. Megan Jastrab (USA), in 2-08-00

2. Julie De Wilde (Belgium)

3. Lieke Nooijen (Netherlands)

4. Aigul Gareeva (Russia)

5. Elynor Backstedt (Great Britain), all at same time

6. Noemi Rüegg (Switzerland), at three seconds

7. Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary), at same time

8. Lea Curinier (France), at 5s

9. Silje Mathisen (Norway), at same time

10. Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada), at 7s