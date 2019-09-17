UCI World Championships 2019: Elite women’s road race start list

The elite women’s road race at the 2019 UCI World Championships takes place in Yorkshire on Saturday, September 23.
Riders will fight for the coveted rainbow jersey of world champion over 149.5 kilometres, with a 105km lead up to three laps of a Harrogate town centre finishing circuit.
Defending women’s champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) returns and will wear the number one plate.
The Dutch team contains several very serious contenders: the dominant Annemiek van Vleuten, winner of the 2019 Giro Rosa, Strade Bianche and Liège–Bastogne–Liège, reigning champion Van der Breggen as well as Marianne Vos, who has proved formidable in several uphill sprints this year – winning stages two, three, seven and 10 of the Giro Rosa.
Great Britain is backing Yorkshire raised Lizzie Deignan. The 30-year-old last wore the stripes after winning in 2015, and has set the home World Championships as a major goal since returning to competition after the birth of her first child. She’s joined by National road race champion, Alice Barnes plus former champion and sister Hannah Barnes, Lizzy Banks, Nikki Juniper and Anna Henderson.
The race will be broadcast on BBC Two, between 11.30am and 4.30pm.
Here’s a list of the teams that have been revealed, so far – we’ll add more as information becomes available…
Australia
Amanda Spratt
Lucy Kennedy
Grace Brownn
Brodie Chapman
Tiffany Cromwell
Lauren Kitchen
Sarah Roy
Belgium
Valerie Demey
Sofie De Vuyst
Laat Hannes
Kelly Van den Steen
Julie Van de Velde
Great Britain (more here)
Lizzie Deignan
Hannah Barnes
Alice Barnes
Lizzy Banks
Nikki Juniper
Anna Hendersen
Luxembourg
Christine Majerus
Anne-Sophie Harsch
Elise Maes
Netherlands (more here)
Annemiek van Vleuten
Anna van der Breggen
Lucinda Brand
Chantal Blaak
Amy Pieters
Floortje Mackaij
Demi Vollering
Marianne Vos
Spain
Mavi Garcia
Sheila Gutierrez
Eider Merino
Alicia Gonzalez
Lourdes Oyarbide
Ane Santesteban
Gloria Rodriguez
Switzerland
Elise Chabbey
Marlen Reusser
USA
Coryn Rivera
Tayler Wiles
Ruth Winder
Leah Thomas
Chloe Dygert
Katie Hall
Leigh Ann Ganzar