UCI World Championships 2019: Elite women’s road race start list

The elite women’s road race at the 2019 UCI World Championships takes place in Yorkshire on Saturday, September 23.

Riders will fight for the coveted rainbow jersey of world champion over 149.5 kilometres, with a 105km lead up to three laps of a Harrogate town centre finishing circuit.

Defending women’s champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) returns and will wear the number one plate.

The Dutch team contains several very serious contenders: the dominant Annemiek van Vleuten, winner of the 2019 Giro Rosa, Strade Bianche and Liège–Bastogne–Liège, reigning champion Van der Breggen as well as Marianne Vos, who has proved formidable in several uphill sprints this year – winning stages two, three, seven and 10 of the Giro Rosa.

Great Britain is backing Yorkshire raised Lizzie Deignan. The 30-year-old last wore the stripes after winning in 2015, and has set the home World Championships as a major goal since returning to competition after the birth of her first child. She’s joined by National road race champion, Alice Barnes plus former champion and sister Hannah Barnes, Lizzy Banks, Nikki Juniper and Anna Henderson.

The race will be broadcast on BBC Two, between 11.30am and 4.30pm.

Here’s a list of the teams that have been revealed, so far – we’ll add more as information becomes available…

Australia

Amanda Spratt

Lucy Kennedy

Grace Brownn

Brodie Chapman

Tiffany Cromwell

Lauren Kitchen

Sarah Roy

Belgium

Valerie Demey

Sofie De Vuyst

Laat Hannes

Kelly Van den Steen

Julie Van de Velde

Great Britain (more here)

Lizzie Deignan

Hannah Barnes

Alice Barnes

Lizzy Banks

Nikki Juniper

Anna Hendersen

Luxembourg

Christine Majerus

Anne-Sophie Harsch

Elise Maes

Netherlands (more here)

Annemiek van Vleuten

Anna van der Breggen

Lucinda Brand

Chantal Blaak

Amy Pieters

Floortje Mackaij

Demi Vollering

Marianne Vos

Spain

Mavi Garcia

Sheila Gutierrez

Eider Merino

Alicia Gonzalez

Lourdes Oyarbide

Ane Santesteban

Gloria Rodriguez

Switzerland

Elise Chabbey

Marlen Reusser

USA

Coryn Rivera

Tayler Wiles

Ruth Winder

Leah Thomas

Chloe Dygert

Katie Hall

Leigh Ann Ganzar