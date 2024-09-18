Wout van Aert to stay at Visma-Lease a Bike for 'rest of his career'

The Belgian has signed a "unique" contract with his Dutch team, with an unknown end date

Wout van Aert at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Wout van Aert is to stay at Visma-Lease a Bike for the rest of his career, the squad announced on Wednesday morning.

The Belgian rider has entered a "unique" agreement with his Dutch team to ensure that he will ride in their colours for however long he keeps riding; the 30-year-old's previous deal ran out in 2026.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

