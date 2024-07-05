Remco Evenepoel powers to time trial victory on Tour de France stage seven, as Tadej Pogačar keeps yellow

Both Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič shipped time to the world champion and the race leader

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) powered to victory in the time trial on stage seven of the Tour de France, as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) held onto the race lead.

The pair put time into the other members of the 'big four', Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

