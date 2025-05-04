Remco Evenepoel powers to 'almost perfect' time trial victory as João Almeida wins Tour de Romandie overall

World and Olympic champion wins stage by 12 seconds on final day

Remco Evenepoel riding a gold bike at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Dressed in the rainbow bands, and aboard a golden bike, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) barrelled to victory in the closing time trial at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday.

The six-day Swiss race was won overall by João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who finished runner-up on the final day, 12 seconds adrift of the world and Olympic champion, but fast enough to overhaul a three-second deficit on the general classification.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.