‘It’s the biggest win of my career’ says João Almeida after crushing Itzulia Basque Country success

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wrapped up what he described as ‘the biggest win of my career’ when he clinched the final stage of the Itzulia Basque Country to complete a comprehensive overall victory, already the 27th for his team in 2025.

On a rain-hit final stage based on the town of Eibar, the Portuguese rider outsprinted Enric Mas (Movistar) to claim his second success of the week, which left him with an overall margin of 1:52 on the Spaniard, while Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step) filled the third spot on the podium, another seven seconds back.

A stage winner at Paris-Nice last month, Almeida looked totally untroubled on the final stage despite periods of heavy rain. ‘The team did a perfect job today, like every day. We were super strong and did what we planned to do,’ said the 26-year-old Portuguese. ‘The rain came and it became a bit dangerous and we didn’t want to take any risks. But I was in a safe position at the front. I’m super happy with how it went today.’

Stage four winner Almeida and his UAE team dominated the race like they have so many already this season, the final stage underlining their superiority. With 20km remaining, Almeida attacked from the peloton, taking a small group with him. Having bridged up to lone breakaway Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), the winner the previous day, Almeida then went clear with the Irishman and Spaniard Mas for company.

‘He was super strong,' Almeida said of Mas. 'I tried to drop him with 5k to go, but he was so strong that I decided to follow his wheel. I only gave him a pull once or twice because I was already on the limit. I think my team deserved another victory and that I did too, so I sprinted for the victory,’ said Almeida.

‘This victory means a lot to me. There have been so many sacrifices for me, for my family and for my girlfriend. It’s hard to be a professional rider nowadays with this high level, so this means a lot,’ he said. ‘I think it’s the biggest victory of my career and, hopefully, it’s the first of many.’

Almeida’s next stage race outings are scheduled to be at the Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Suisse as he builds towards the Tour de France, where he was fourth last year and played a key role as UAE team leader Tadej Pogačar took the title. Meanwhile, the UAE juggernaut rolls on...