‘It’s the biggest win of my career’ says João Almeida after crushing Itzulia Basque Country success

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wrapped up what he described as ‘the biggest win of my career’ when he clinched the final stage of the Itzulia Basque Country to complete a comprehensive overall victory, already the 27th for his team in 2025.

On a rain-hit final stage based on the town of Eibar, the Portuguese rider outsprinted Enric Mas (Movistar) to claim his second success of the week, which left him with an overall margin of 1:52 on the Spaniard, while Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step) filled the third spot on the podium, another seven seconds back.

