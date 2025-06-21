João Almeida wins Tour de Suisse stage 7 in GC favourites sprint

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider keeps GC hopes alive but yellow jersey wearer Kévin Vauquelin remains favourite to score overall victory

João Almeida sprints to Tour de Suisse stage 7 win
João Almeida won stage seven of the Tour de Suisse to narrow his gap to GC leader Kévin Vauquelin fractionally.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader won the sprint in Emmetten from the group of GC favourites to take 10 bonus seconds, while the Arkéa-B&B Hotels yellow jersey wearer was only third, picking up four bonus seconds. Brit Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) was second.

