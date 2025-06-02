Wout van Aert rode harder than ever on the Finestre to help deliver Simon Yates to Giro d’Italia victory

Belgian put in 'career best performance' according to Visma-Lease a Bike's head of performance

Wout van Aert crosses the line on stage 20 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
Van Aert won stage 9 of the Giro into Siena
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Wout van Aert put in a "career best performance" in order to deliver Simon Yates to Giro d’Italia victory, according to his team's head of performance.

Visma-Lease a Bike's Mathieu Heijboer told Cycling Weekly on Monday that Van Aert's showing on the Colle delles Finestre was proof of the unity in the team, as they powered towards Giro success.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

