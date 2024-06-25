Jonas Vingegaard will be competitive at Tour de France, but there are question marks, says coach

His training on TT bike has been sub-optimal, Mathieu Heijboer says, but the defending champion remains motivated

Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France 2024 route presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By
published

There are too many question marks over the form of Jonas Vingegaard to say that he is definitely ready to win the Tour de France, says his Visma-Lease a bike team.

Team coach Mathieu Heijboer told Cycling Weekly this week that while the defending champion was "really motivated", too many unknowns remained over his condition to say that he has reached race-winning condition.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

