Tour de France 2024 route: Your complete guide

Tour de France 2024 route totals 3,492km of racing with 52,320 metres of overall elevation across 21 stages

Will the 2024 Tour de France route be good for these three?
The Tour de France 2024 route includes five summit finishes, 59km of individual time trialling, and gravel sectors on stage nine.

It begins on the 29 June, and finishes on the 21 July, three weeks later. 

Tour de France 2024 route
StageDateStartFinishDistanceProfile
129 JuneFlorenceRimini206kmHilly
230 JuneCesenaticoBologna200kmHilly
31 JulyPiacenzaTurin229kmFlat
42 JulyPineroloValloire138kmMountains
53 JulySaint-Jean-de-MaurienneSaint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain177kmHilly
64 JulyMâconDijon163kmFlat
75 JulyNuits-Saint-GeorgesGevrey-Chambertin25kmITT
86 JulySemur-en-AuxoisColombey-les-Deux-Églises176kmFlat
97 JulyTroyesTroyes199kmHilly/Gravel
109 JulyOrléansSaint-Amand-Montrond187kmFlat
1110 JulyÉvaux-les-BainsLe Lioran211kmMedium mountains
1211 JulyAurillacVilleneuve-sur-Lot 204kmFlat
1312 JulyAgenPau171kmFlat
1413 JulyPauSaint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet152kmMountains
1514 JulyLoudenviellePlateau de Beille198kmMountains
1616 JulyGruissanNîmes187kmFlat
1717 JulySaint-Paul-Trois-ChâteauxSuperdévoluy178kmMountains
1818 JulyGapBarcelonnette179kmHilly
1919 JulyEmbrunIsola 2000145kmMountains
2020 JulyNiceCol de la Couillole133kmMountains
2121 JulyMonacoNice34kmITT

