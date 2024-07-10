Jonas Vingegaard outsprints Tadej Pogačar to claim victory on stage 11 of the Tour de France

Jonas Vinegaard wins the sprint for stage 11 of the 2024 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) reignited his Tour de France challenge with victory on stage 11 from Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran, beating yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in a two-up sprint after a day in which the Slovenian had attacked with 31 kilometres to go and looked on course to extend his lead. 

Vingegaard, the two-time defending champion, rallied on the penultimate climb of the day and caught Pogačar near the summit of the Col de Pertus before leading the pair into the finale with the yellow jersey in tow. 

