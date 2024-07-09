Jasper Philipsen finally has his moment, winning Tour de France stage 10 bunch sprint

The Belgian enjoyed the perfect lead out from Mathieu van der Poel, finishing well clear of second placed Biniam Girmay

Jasper Philipsen wins stage 10 of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) ended his Tour de France nightmare with victory on stage 10 of the race between Orléans and Saint-Amand-Montrond. 

The Belgian, who had been relegated in a sprint earlier in week one, and taken two narrow second places, finally got it right to take his first stage of this year’s race after beating Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) to the line. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Benson
Latest