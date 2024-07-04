'It falls apart everywhere' - Alpecin-Deceuninck react to Jasper Philipsen relegation in Tour de France sprint

The Belgian is up against it as he misses out on another Tour stage victory

Jasper Philipsen after stage six of the Tour de France
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

Jasper Philipsen had just been beaten again at the Tour de France when he let his emotions get the better of him, slapping the bonnet of a race organiser’s car. When he returned to his Alpecin-Deceuninck bus, moments after a photofinish confirmed Dylan Groenewegen had edged him out in Dijon, he let out a loud obscenity that was visible to those waiting outside. Something plastic was then heard bouncing across the floor.

There have been three sprint stages in the first six days of the 2024 Tour de France, and Philipsen is yet to win one. Up to five sprint stages remain – possibly six if you add in stage nine’s gravel day – but already the Belgian is failing to retain the title as the race’s sprint king that he has held in the past two editions.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

