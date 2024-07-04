Dylan Groenewegen edges home first in bunch dash for Tour de France stage six

Big rival Jasper Philipsen second but then relegated, with Mark Cavendish down in 20th

Bunch sprint for Tour de France 2024 stage six in Dijon
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jasper Jacobs)
By
published

Dylan Groenewegen has won his first Tour de France stage in two years after edging out Jasper Philipsen in a big bunch finish in Dijon on stage six.

Distinctive in his nosepiece shades and Dutch champion's jersey, the Jayco-AlUla rider netted what was his sixth Tour de France victory in total, after a chaotic, high-speed dash.

