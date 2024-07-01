Biniam Girmay becomes first black African to take a Tour de France win in stage 3 sprint

Fernando Gaviria and Arnaud De Lie second and third

Biniam Girmay wins stage three of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By
published

Biniam Girmay made history in Turin to become the first black African to win a Tour de France stage, following a hectic finale on stage three of the race.

The Eritrean Intermarché-Wanty rider crossed the line ahead of a world-beating line-up of fast finishers, including Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Fabio Jakobsen (dsm-firmenich PostNL), though it was Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and debutant Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) who came in second and third.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

