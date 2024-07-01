Biniam Girmay becomes first black African to take a Tour de France win in stage 3 sprint

Biniam Girmay made history in Turin to become the first black African to win a Tour de France stage, following a hectic finale on stage three of the race.

The Eritrean Intermarché-Wanty rider crossed the line ahead of a world-beating line-up of fast finishers, including Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Fabio Jakobsen (dsm-firmenich PostNL), though it was Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and debutant Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) who came in second and third.

There was also a change at the top of the GC, with Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) moving from fourth place into yellow, though still at the same time as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

In an emotional post-race interview, Girmay explained that he hadn't even been his team's protected rider on the day.

"Normally the plan would be to give a leadout for Gerben Thijssen," he said, "and if it's the circumstances… I need to try for myself. We did a really good job but in the last kilometre I lost the wheel of Gerben and I just rode for myself."

Wiping away tears, he thanked God and his family, and "all the Eritreans and Africans – we must be proud," he said. "Now we're really part of the big races, it's our moment, it's our time.

"It's for all Africans, congrats, I would say" he said.

He added: "I never dreamed of being part of the Tour de France, but now, I can believe it. To win at the Tour de France in a big bunch sprint for me was unbelievable."

With the race still in Italy, the stage took riders 230.8km east to west across northern Italy, ending near the French border in the Italian city.

The finale was characterised by straight roads, multiple roundabouts and numerous teams ultimately galloping toward the line, all confident they could take the win.

There was also a nasty looking crash just inside the three-kilometre mark, but all riders finished the stage.

Fans of Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) holding out for a record breaking 35th win will have to wait another day – he came in 113th after being baulked by the crash.

More to follow...