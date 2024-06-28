Mark Cavendish sees 'five or six chances' to break Tour de France stage win record

'I don't have anything to lose,' says Brit on eve of race's Grand Départ

Mark Cavendish at the Tour de France in Florence
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Mark Cavendish believes there are up to six opportunities for him to take a record-breaking 35th stage win in his final Tour de France

The 39-year-old, who currently shares the record with Eddy Merckx, will start his 15th Tour on Saturday, with a clear team goal to claim a victory.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

