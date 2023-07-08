Mark Cavendish crashes and abandons Tour de France on stage eight
Astana-Qazaqstan sprinter shown holding his collarbone after coming down on stage eight, so no stage win record
Mark Cavendish has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing during stage eight. The Astana-Qazaqstan rider was shown leaving the race in an ambulance, wearing a sling, after hitting the ground on the road to Limoges on Saturday.
The Manx sprinter was close to beating the record for Tour stage wins on Friday evening, narrowly missing out in the bunch finish on stage seven. He suffered a mechanical in that sprint, later describing himself as "devastated" at the result.
It means - unless plans change - that Cavendish will remain on 34 Tour stage wins, holding the record joint with Eddy Merckx, as this is set to be his last season as a professional cyclist.
A touch of wheels with about 61km to go of stage eight saw Cavendish hit the deck, and appear to break his collarbone. He was unable to remount his bike, and was later taken to an ambulance, with his abandonment confirmed by the race's organisers.
Astana tweeted: "Mark Cavendish crashed 60 km from finish with Pello Bilbao and was forced to abandon. He left the race in the ambulance. Updates will follow as soon as there is more news."
This Tour de France, Cavendish's 14th, was supposed to be his swan song, a chance for him to deliver one more win, a result fans, the race's organisers, and other riders wanted.
On Friday, after he missed out to Jasper Philipsen [Alpecin-Deceuninck], he said: "I'm pretty devastated actually. The boys did good, I got a good jump, but in those situations it's just not meant to be. By 30, 40m to go, I already had to sit down and stand up again, and my gears were jumping. It's not belief then, it's hope. It is what it is, we try again.”
"We don’t give any presents,” Philipsen said, post-win. “It’s insane that he was up there, and really hats off to him. It’s a pleasure to fight against him for victory.”
Ahead of his final Tour, Cavendish insisted there was no room for sentimentality, although throughout this race he has been seemingly enjoying himself, spending time with fans for selfies and autographs.
“The whole experience of the Tour, you can’t describe it,” he said in a press conference ahead of the race. “This race gives me the most incredible emotions. But unfortunately you can’t really analyse it and appreciate it until afterwards.
“It’s the same every year, and I know it’s my last one, but it’s still the same, I have a job to do.”
At his final Tour he was also being stalked by a camera crew from Netflix, who will now have some interesting but heartbreaking footage.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
'We don't give any presents' - Jasper Philipsen keeps Mark Cavendish waiting for Tour de France record
Belgian continues sprint dominance, and pays tribute to 'best of all time' Cavendish
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Mark Cavendish ‘devastated’ as 35th Tour de France stage win slips through his fingers
Manxman suffers mechanical in Bordeaux as Jasper Philipsen grabs third stage win of the race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'We don't give any presents' - Jasper Philipsen keeps Mark Cavendish waiting for Tour de France record
Belgian continues sprint dominance, and pays tribute to 'best of all time' Cavendish
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Mark Cavendish ‘devastated’ as 35th Tour de France stage win slips through his fingers
Manxman suffers mechanical in Bordeaux as Jasper Philipsen grabs third stage win of the race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
AS IT HAPPENED: Tour de France stage 7: Mark Cavendish gets another record breaking chance
After two thrillers in the Pyrenees its another day for the sprinters as the race heads to Bordeaux
By James Shrubsall • Last updated
-
A brief history of Mark Cavendish and the Tour de France
As the Manxman takes one last lap of France we look back at his history in the race that has defined his career
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France stages seven, eight and nine: live stream the action
Everything you need to know to watch Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, Libourne to Limoges and Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme
By Cycling Weekly • Last updated
-
Marcel Kittel: ‘I believe in Mark Cavendish'
The 14 time Tour de France stage winner backs Manxman to grab record breaking 35th stage win in the coming days
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow at Tour de France: ‘It would be better to have two minutes than 25 seconds’
Reigning champion in yellow jersey but Tadej Pogačar strikes back
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar brings Tour de France back to life: 'You need to have balls to attack'
UAE Team Emirates rider insists that he was not dead after stage five - a resurrecting performance proved it
By Adam Becket • Published