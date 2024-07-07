Anthony Turgis pips Tom Pidcock to win stage 9 of Tour de France after breathless day on the gravel

Breakaway fights it out as GC favourites trade blows but somehow break even

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Anthony Turgis (Total Energies) claimed the biggest win of his career on stage 9 of the Tour de France, pipping Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) from the breakaway at the end of a breathless day of racing over the gravel roads around Troyes. 

Turgis was part of the first main breakaway that formed after a frantic opening hour, with Pidcock joining ahead of the second of 14 gravel sectors and the group combining to hold off a peloton where the yellow jersey favourites traded numerous blows but somehow broke even. 


