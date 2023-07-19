'Without bad luck, we will win the Tour de France': Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma prepare for victory
A dominant performance on Wednesday's stage 17 left Jonas Vingegaard seven minutes in front of his nearest rival
When Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept for there were no more worlds to conquer.
Sadly, not the actual words of the Greek philosopher Plutarch, but the rehashing of a few passages written by him in the first century CE, popularised by Hans Gruber in the Christmas film Die Hard.
Jumbo-Visma and Jonas Vingegaard have the 2023 Tour de France wrapped up, more or less, thanks to a stage 17 which saw the Dane put five and a half minutes into Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). It's a result which all but confirms the 26-year-old's second yellow jersey.
"Without bad luck, we will win the Tour," the team's directeur sportif Frans Maassen said post-stage.
They have conquered almost all worlds. So many worlds that they are contemplating going for further classifications, ones not in the Dutch team's locker yet.
"The teams classification is now where we want to go," Jumbo DS Arthur van Dongen said on Wednesday. "We never won before, and now it's also a side goal."
If Tuesday's stage 16 time trial performance from Vingegaard appeared to put the Tour de France just beyond Pogačar's reach, then stage 17's demolition put it on another planet.
A lead of 1-48 on Wednesday morning grew to 7-35 by the evening, with just one more day in the mountains to come. With 15km to go of the stage, on the fearsome Col de la Loze, Pogačar was dropped, unable to cope with the high pace set by Jumbo on the front. As the Slovenian was gapped, Vingegaard simply rode away, putting not just seconds, but minutes into his big rival.
"I'm very, very happy and proud of my performance today," Vingegaard said in his press conference, without looking or sounding happy. "The performance by the whole team today. I'm really, really happy that I took five and a half minutes. That's the thoughts I had [when crossing the line]."
The magnitude of Pogačar's defeat seemed to surprise Jumbo, with the team also saying they did not expect to gain so much time in the preceding time trial. Vingegaard is going above and beyond expectations.
"It was a perfect day for the team," Van Dongen said. "We were surprised. Yesterday, there was also a big difference between Jonas and Pogačar, but still also, there was a big difference between Pogačar and the rest. We were surprised about it today.
"I think we can be comfortable now. If we stay out of trouble, with more than seven minutes in the last four days, we can be comfortable, no doubts about that.
"The mood in the car was good, when Pogačar was dropped. We let all the guys pull and we waited in front with Wilco [Kelderman] and Tiesj [Benoot], and then we created the difference. The mood is still pretty good."
Wednesday's stage had been planned for months, according to Vingegaard, with nothing left to chance. In the end, the plan worked perfectly.
"It's the performance team who make the plan from what my qualities are," he said. "I think they did it in December. They do it early, and then they work on it all the time. Even even with yesterday's results, we didn't change the plan. We we stuck to the plan, because we think that it was the best plan."
"This is the result of two weeks' hard work," Maassen said. "We wanted to speed up on the climbs and make it as hard as possible for Pogačar because he's so explosive.
"Jonas is in the shape of his life, and he's really made for this. He can do three or four climbs at a high pace. It was too much for Pogačar. "
"We hoped for this earlier in the Tour, but sometimes Pogačar gave us a knock down a bit, and was a really strong opponent. Today he ran out of sugar, I think, and it was over."
Pogačar may have run out of sugar, but it was Vingegaard and Jumbo who are in the process of conquering everything. It might almost be time to survey the breadth of their domain, and weep.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar: ‘Today was one of the worst days of my life on the bike’
UAE Team Emirates leader loses more than five minutes on Tour de France queen stage
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'I don't take anything I would not give to my daughter' - Jonas Vingegaard defends Tour de France record
Jumbo-Visma rider responds to questions about scepticism over his performances at this year's race
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar: ‘Today was one of the worst days of my life on the bike’
UAE Team Emirates leader loses more than five minutes on Tour de France queen stage
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'I don't take anything I would not give to my daughter' - Jonas Vingegaard defends Tour de France record
Jumbo-Visma rider responds to questions about scepticism over his performances at this year's race
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Felix Gall takes stunning stage win in Courchevel on stage 17 of the Tour de France
Austrian conquers the Col de la Loze, Jonas Vingegaard takes more time on Tadej Pogačar in fight for overall victory
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma boss: 'The Tour de France isn't over until Tadej Pogačar is on the bus home'
Jonas Vingegaard and his team remain wary of the threat posed by Pogačar, despite their significant lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
To change bike or not change bike? The question of the day at the Tour de France time trial
Some stuck on their time trial bike throughout stage 16's hilly course - like Jonas Vingegaard, who won - while others opted to change
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
'It's definitely not over' - Tadej Pogačar defiant after Tour de France time trial defeat to Jonas Vingegaard
The UAE Team Emirates rider now trails Jonas Vingegaard by 1-48, but there are still two crucial stages to come
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard: ‘I was riding so well, I thought my power meter was over-reading’
Tour de France yellow jersey holder takes big win over Tadej Pogačar in third week time trial
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard powers closer to Tour de France title with dominant stage 16 time trial victory
The reigning champion now leads by 1-48 in the overall standings ahead of Tadej Pogačar
By Tom Davidson • Published