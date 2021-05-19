Simon Yates says riding Strade Bianche earlier this year helped him on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The British rider moved up to fifth overall after holding on to the likes of Egan Bernal until the final climb
Simon Yates says he's happy with how he performed on the gravel roads of Tuscany during the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 and that he's glad he rode Strade Bianche earlier in the season.
Yates (BikeExchange) has slowly been making his way up the overall standings and has gone under the radar a bit now that Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) have been seemingly the dominant riders.
However, Evenepoel slipped to seventh at 2-22 in the overall standings with Yates jumping above him to fifth a whole minute ahead of the young Belgian.
>>> Egan Bernal extends lead on the gravel roads of Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 11
Yates spoke after the stage: "It was a good day today looking at the situation with the GC. I have moved up to fifth overall now so onwards and upwards.
"It is was not one of the days I was looking forward to but I think I did a good ride there and had good legs, so I am looking forward to the days to come."
The British rider made his debut on the gravel roads of Strade Bianche this year as he looked to get used to the feel of the uneven surface.
He finished 63rd then but it clearly helped as he came in 15th on the Giro stage just 26 seconds behind the pink jersey of Bernal, who finished third at Strade Bianche.
"It is not my favourite terrain, I don’t have any experience of riding off-road other than in Strade Bianche earlier in the year, which I think was very valuable in doing just for the experience and it helped me a lot today as well as doing the recon before the race. I am just happy to get through it really."
Yates may have learnt from past mistakes when he has gone all-in early and suffered for it later in the race. With 2018 being a perfect example when he lost almost half an hour on a flying Chris Froome (the Team Sky).
Stage 12 of the Giro is another day of climbing with the stage taking in four categorised climbs over 212km between Siena and Bagno di Romagna.
-
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Bernal tears up the GC, while Evenepoel dropped after brutal day - don't miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Bernal tears up the GC, while Evenepoel dropped after brutal day - don't miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal extends lead on the gravel roads of Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 11
The pink jersey went on the attack to distance all of his rivals on the gravel roads of Tuscany
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
UCI announces changes to bottle-throwing rule for Giro d'Italia 2021
Under the old rule, riders would be sanctioned and potentially disqualified for throwing bottles to fans
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'He needs to be aggressive': Egan Bernal must continue to attack in the mountains to win Giro d'Italia, says former manager
The Colombian's former manager Pablo Mazuera says he can take two minutes on a single climb if his back injury holds out
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Remco Evenepoel: 'The most important thing is not to lose too much time'
The Belgian narrowly trails race leader Egan Bernal, who says he needs over a minute's advantage before the final time trial
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
How to live stream the Giro d’Italia 2021: Watch the Italian Grand Tour
The first three-week race of the year is on now - find out how you can watch
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Giro d’Italia 2021: Egan Bernal says his preparation wasn’t ideal but 'emotion and adrenaline have helped'
The Colombian leads the race on the first rest day, after a dominant performance over the weekend
By Alex Ballinger •