WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season

The transfer season has begun in the world of road cycling with teams now allowed to announce who they have signed for the upcoming season in 2022.

Some huge names have already been announced with Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett being the biggest on the men's side of the WorldTour, while Lotte Kopecky is so far the main name on the move in the women's.

There have been multiple multiple moves to get excited about in the men's side of the sport with the likes of Sergio Higuita and Giro d'Italia 2020 runner up Jai Hindley both joining Bora-Hansgrohe alongside Bennett as well as Lucas Plapp joining Ineos Grenadiers as a stagiaire.

Anna van der Breggen retiring grabs the headlines for the end of this season as the double world champion and former Olympic champion ends her racing career with SD Worx.

Here is the list of riders who are on the move to and from WorldTour teams in the men's and women's pelotons.

Men's WorldTour transfers for the 2022 season

Ag2r Citroën Team

Ins: Clément Berthet (Delko)

Out:

Astana-Premier Tech

Ins:

Out:

Bora-Hansgrohe

Ins: Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Shane Archbold (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo), Jai Hindley (DSM), Marco Haller (Bahrain Victorious), Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo)

Out: Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies), Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies), Juraj Sagan (TotalEnergies), Rüdiger Selig (Lotto-Soudal)

Cofidis

Ins:

Out:

Quick-Step - AlphaVinyl

Ins:

Out: Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe)

EF Education-Nippo

Ins:

Out: Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Groupama-FDJ

Ins: Michael Storer (DSM), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels)

Out:

Ineos Grenadiers

Ins: Lucas Plapp (Inform TMX MAKE)

Out:

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Ins: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates)

Out: Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Israel Start-Up Nation

Ins:

Out:

Lotto-Soudal

Ins: Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Out:

Movistar Team

Ins:

Out:

Team Bahrain Victorious

Ins:

Out: Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Team BikeExchange

Ins:

Out:

Team DSM

Ins:

Out: Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Team Jumbo-Visma

Ins:

Out:

Team Qhubeka-NextHash

Ins:

Out:

Trek-Segafredo

Ins:

Out: Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe)

UAE Team Emirates

Ins: Felix Groß (Rad-net Rose), Juan Ayuso (Colpack-Ballan)

Out: Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché), Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché)

Women's WorldTour transfers for the 2022 season

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana

Ins:

Out:

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Ins:

Out: Hannah Ludwig (Uno-X)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Ins:

Out: Lauren Kitchen (Retiring)

Liv Racing

Ins:

Out: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Movistar Team

Ins:

Out:

Team BikeExchange

Ins:

Out: Janneke Ensing (Retiring)

Team DSM

Ins:

Out:

Team SD Worx

Ins: Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing)

Out: Anna van der Breggen (Retiring), Jolien d'Hoore (Retiring)

Trek-Segafredo

Ins:

Out: