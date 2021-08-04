WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season
Who's in and who's out of the world's top teams
The transfer season has begun in the world of road cycling with teams now allowed to announce who they have signed for the upcoming season in 2022.
Some huge names have already been announced with Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett being the biggest on the men's side of the WorldTour, while Lotte Kopecky is so far the main name on the move in the women's.
There have been multiple multiple moves to get excited about in the men's side of the sport with the likes of Sergio Higuita and Giro d'Italia 2020 runner up Jai Hindley both joining Bora-Hansgrohe alongside Bennett as well as Lucas Plapp joining Ineos Grenadiers as a stagiaire.
Anna van der Breggen retiring grabs the headlines for the end of this season as the double world champion and former Olympic champion ends her racing career with SD Worx.
Here is the list of riders who are on the move to and from WorldTour teams in the men's and women's pelotons.
Men's WorldTour transfers for the 2022 season
Ag2r Citroën Team
Ins: Clément Berthet (Delko)
Out:
Astana-Premier Tech
Ins:
Out:
Bora-Hansgrohe
Ins: Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Shane Archbold (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo), Jai Hindley (DSM), Marco Haller (Bahrain Victorious), Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo)
Out: Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies), Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies), Juraj Sagan (TotalEnergies), Rüdiger Selig (Lotto-Soudal)
Cofidis
Ins:
Out:
Quick-Step - AlphaVinyl
Ins:
Out: Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe)
EF Education-Nippo
Ins:
Out: Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Groupama-FDJ
Ins: Michael Storer (DSM), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels)
Out:
Ineos Grenadiers
Ins: Lucas Plapp (Inform TMX MAKE)
Out:
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Ins: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates)
Out: Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Israel Start-Up Nation
Ins:
Out:
Lotto-Soudal
Ins: Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Out:
Movistar Team
Ins:
Out:
Team Bahrain Victorious
Ins:
Out: Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Team BikeExchange
Ins:
Out:
Team DSM
Ins:
Out: Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Team Jumbo-Visma
Ins:
Out:
Team Qhubeka-NextHash
Ins:
Out:
Trek-Segafredo
Ins:
Out: Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe)
UAE Team Emirates
Ins: Felix Groß (Rad-net Rose), Juan Ayuso (Colpack-Ballan)
Out: Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché), Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché)
Women's WorldTour transfers for the 2022 season
Alé-BTC-Ljubljana
Ins:
Out:
Canyon-SRAM Racing
Ins:
Out: Hannah Ludwig (Uno-X)
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Ins:
Out: Lauren Kitchen (Retiring)
Liv Racing
Ins:
Out: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
Movistar Team
Ins:
Out:
Team BikeExchange
Ins:
Out: Janneke Ensing (Retiring)
Team DSM
Ins:
Out:
Team SD Worx
Ins: Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing)
Out: Anna van der Breggen (Retiring), Jolien d'Hoore (Retiring)
Trek-Segafredo
Ins:
Out:
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
-
-
Chris Froome set to miss Vuelta a España, according to reports
The seven-time Grand Tour winner battled through the Tour de France despite an early crash
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Le Col x McLaren Project Aero LS jersey review
We went to the wind tunnel to test Le Col's new kit, developed with McLaren, and were blown away by its performance
By Simon Smythe •
-
Demi Vollering continues her magnificent season winning La Course by Le Tour de France
Another breathless edition of La Course was won by new Dutch superstar Demi Vollering after excellent work from her SD Worx squad.
By Owen Rogers •
-
Richard Carapaz survives to win the Tour de Suisse overall
Home rider Gino Mäder wins the two-man sprint to win the stage after a spectacular day of racing
By Owen Rogers •
-
The race to the WorldTour - A new team enters the fight for a spot in cycling's top tier
Uno-X join a list of teams potentially looking to break into the WorldTour in the coming years
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour de France Femmes included in the 2022 Women’s WorldTour
There’ll be more top level women’s racing in the UK with the Women’s Tour and an expanded Ride London
By Owen Rogers •
-
Demi Vollering takes her first WorldTour victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Dutch rider benefits from another tactical masterpiece courtesy of her SDWorx squad, with Anna van der Breggen setting up the win
By Owen Rogers •
-
Anna van der Breggen wins a seventh consecutive Flèche Wallonne
The world champion won one of the most tense and exciting editions in the race's history
By Owen Rogers •
-
Marianne Vos wins an aggressive, dramatic Amstel Gold Race in a close sprint
Vos wins after a leading duo were caught with 300m to go after being unable to work together
By Owen Rogers •
-
Amstel Gold Race 2021: Everything you need to know
The Amstel Gold Race is one of the Ardennes Classics (despite taking place in the Netherlands) and takes place on Sunday April 18, 2021.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •