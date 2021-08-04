WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season

Who's in and who's out of the world's top teams

Lotte Kopecky, Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett are all on the move for the 2022 season
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Bonville-Ginn

By

The transfer season has begun in the world of road cycling with teams now allowed to announce who they have signed for the upcoming season in 2022.

Some huge names have already been announced with Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett being the biggest on the men's side of the WorldTour, while Lotte Kopecky is so far the main name on the move in the women's.

There have been multiple multiple moves to get excited about in the men's side of the sport with the likes of Sergio Higuita and Giro d'Italia 2020 runner up Jai Hindley both joining Bora-Hansgrohe alongside Bennett as well as Lucas Plapp joining Ineos Grenadiers as a stagiaire.

Anna van der Breggen retiring grabs the headlines for the end of this season as the double world champion and former Olympic champion ends her racing career with SD Worx.

Here is the list of riders who are on the move to and from WorldTour teams in the men's and women's pelotons.

Men's WorldTour transfers for the 2022 season

Ag2r Citroën Team 

Ins: Clément Berthet (Delko)

Out:

Astana-Premier Tech 

Ins:

Out:

Bora-Hansgrohe 

Ins: Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Shane Archbold (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo), Jai Hindley (DSM), Marco Haller (Bahrain Victorious), Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo)

Out: Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies), Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies), Juraj Sagan (TotalEnergies), Rüdiger Selig (Lotto-Soudal)

Cofidis 

Ins:

Out:

Quick-Step - AlphaVinyl 

Ins:

Out: Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe)

EF Education-Nippo 

Ins:

Out: Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Groupama-FDJ 

Ins: Michael Storer (DSM), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels)

Out:

Ineos Grenadiers 

Ins: Lucas Plapp (Inform TMX MAKE)

Out:

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 

Ins: Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates)

Out: Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Israel Start-Up Nation 

Ins:

Out:

Lotto-Soudal 

Ins: Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Out:

Movistar Team 

Ins:

Out:

Team Bahrain Victorious 

Ins:

Out: Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Team BikeExchange 

Ins:

Out:

Team DSM 

Ins:

Out: Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Team Jumbo-Visma 

Ins:

Out:

Team Qhubeka-NextHash

Ins:

Out:

Trek-Segafredo 

Ins:

Out: Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe)

UAE Team Emirates

Ins: Felix Groß (Rad-net Rose), Juan Ayuso (Colpack-Ballan)

Out: Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché), Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché)

Women's WorldTour transfers for the 2022 season

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana 

Ins:

Out:

Canyon-SRAM Racing 

Ins:

Out: Hannah Ludwig (Uno-X)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 

Ins:

Out: Lauren Kitchen (Retiring)

Liv Racing 

Ins:

Out: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Movistar Team 

Ins:

Out:

Team BikeExchange 

Ins:

Out: Janneke Ensing (Retiring)

Team DSM 

Ins: 

Out:

Team SD Worx 

Ins: Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing)

Out: Anna van der Breggen (Retiring), Jolien d'Hoore (Retiring)

Trek-Segafredo

Ins:

Out:

Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.


Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.


When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.


He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.

