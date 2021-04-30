EF Education-Nippo
In 2021, the team added another sponsor to the title of the team to become EF Education-Nippo, with the Japanese company giving the American team a little bit more financial backing.
Carthy put in several strong performances and also took a stage on the famous climb up to the Angliru. He managed to ride his way to third in the overall, adding yet another Brit to the list of Grand Tour contenders.
American | Team website
The work paid off, as EF Education First was announced as a new title sponsor, with Drapac as co-title sponsor and the team's continuation was secured for 2018.
Becoming EF Education First Pro Cycling for 2019, the team broke the mould by signing some of its riders up to non-UCI ultra distance races. It also partnered with Rapha, releasing a stand-out kit with unconventional supporter's 'bucket hats'.
But, despite the kit they did very well in the race, taking stages three and nine as well as the overall win in the mountains blue jersey with Ruben Guerreiro.
At the time of the merger, the team maintained more remnants from the old American Garmin team than it did from Cannondale, with big names like Peter Sagan going elsewhere.
However, Uran's success in the Tour did not help attract much needed sponsorship to ensure that the squad survived into the 2018 season. Team manager Jonathan Vaughters worked hard to find a new sponsor at the end of 2017, and a crowd-funding page was set up to assist in raising money.
In 2020 the racing was going rather well with a shock win at the Critérium du Dauphiné for Dani Martínez.
At the 2020 Giro d'Italia, so they didn't clash with the pink leaders jersey, the team decided to collaborate with skateboard company Palace to make one of the oddest kits ever seen.
EF went back to their normal pink and blue look at the Vuelta, but Dauphiné winner and team leader Martínez crashed out on stage one, meaning the leadership went to Lancashire lad, Hugh Carthy.
The merging together of WorldTour teams Cannondale and Garmin-Sharp in 2015 created the team that evolved into what we now know as EF Education First Pro Cycling.
There was a period of rebuilding during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, which were largely devoid of major results for the team. There were some changes in riders, too with previous team leaders Daniel Martin and Ryder Hesjedal leaving the squad.
The signing of Rigoberto Uran for the 2016 season paid off the following year, when the Colombian placed second in the 2017 Tour de France and took a stage win – the team's highest-ever placing in the race.
Latest
'We’re a weird mix of but we form a team' - Hugh Carthy extends contract with EF Education-Nippo
Hugh Carthy has extended his contract with EF Education-Nippo by two years after he has put in several fantastic displays while riding for the squad
-
Always elevating - Hugh Carthy sets his sights on the Giro
By Vern Pitt •
-
Stefan Bissegger smashes Paris-Nice 2021 time trial on stage three to take overall lead
Stefan Bissegger dominated the 2021 Paris-Nice time trial on stage three, beating former world champions and Grand Tour winners.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes dominate leaderboard in Old Man Winter Rally
Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes are currently dominating the top of the leaderboard in the Old Man Winter Rally.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent moves into cycling with João Almeida and Ruben Guerreiro deal
Agent Jorge Mendes' company Polaris Sports has partnered with Corso Sport and will promote both João Almeida and Ruben Guerreiro
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
EF Pro Cycling announce new headline sponsor and name change
EF Pro Cycling has announced a new headline sponsor for 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
This is how you can win Rigoberto Urán's Tour de France 2020 bike
This is your chance to win Rogoberto Urán's Cannondale that he rode at the Tour de France 2020
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Rigoberto Urán says he has extended his contract with EF Pro Cycling to 2022
Rigoberto Urán renews his contract with EF Pro Cycling for another two years after another solid Tour de France performance
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Hugh Carthy says ‘he’s got nothing to lose’ at Vuelta a España after strong time trial performance
Hugh Carthy says he’s got nothing to lose in the final week of the Vuelta a España 2020, after his huge time trial performance on stage 13.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Hugh Carthy 'can do a really good time trial' and has a chance of winning Vuelta a España
The no-nonsense Englishman could surprise his competitors with his capabilities on Tuesday's time trial
By Chris Marshall-Bell •