Eight riders shortlisted for super combativity prize at Tour de France

The shortlisted riders will be put to a public vote on social media

Ben Healy at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Eight riders have been shortlisted for the 'Super Combatif' award at the Tour de France, for the most aggressive rider across the 21 stages of this year's race.

The eight, announced by the Tour's organisers ASO ahead of stage 20, can be voted for on social media, with the winner then crowned on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday evening.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket