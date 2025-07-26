Eight riders shortlisted for super combativity prize at Tour de France

Eight riders have been shortlisted for the 'Super Combatif' award at the Tour de France, for the most aggressive rider across the 21 stages of this year's race.

The eight, announced by the Tour's organisers ASO ahead of stage 20, can be voted for on social media, with the winner then crowned on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday evening.

While it isn't a jersey, and isn't something that can especially be targeted, given it is a popularity contest, it does mean a trophy and podium time, and a cash prize of €20,000. It tends not to be won by a GC contender, or someone who has won another competition.

On each stage, a rider is named as most combative, selected by a jury from sponsors Century 21, although being given one of these titles is not a requirement for those going for the overall podium in Paris.

Those in the running are: Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), Ben Healy (EF Edudcation-EasyPost), Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies), Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling), and Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Four of the group have won stages, with Arensman winning in Superbagnères and then at La Plagne, Abrahamsen triumphing from the break in Toulouse, Healy flying to victory at Vire Normandie, and Wellens escaping on the road to Carcassonne.

The majority have been among the most aggressive riders in the race, with Healy, Simmons, Storer and Abrahamsen a seemingly daily presence in the break. Jegat, however, has had a little more anonymous a Tour, making his way to 11th place overall, although he has been in the break twice.

Healy also spent time in the yellow jersey, after holding off the GC riders to claim it on the road to Le Mont-Dore, and then finished second on Mont Ventoux.

Arensman, Armirail, Abrahamsen, Healy and Storer were all named as stage most combative riders, with Healy taking this title on three occasions; Simmons has been at one of the most active riders at this race, but has nothing to show for it so far.

Interestingly, no rider was named as most combative on stage three of this race, with the jury deciding that no one had distinguished themselves enough. The winner last year was Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

Fans can vote on X.