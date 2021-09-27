Owain Doull to join EF Education-Nippo in 2022
The Welshman has spent the last five full seasons with Ineos Grenadiers but wanted a new challenge
Owain Doull has been confirmed to be joining American team EF Education-Nippo for the 2022 season, after five full season with Ineos Grenadiers.
The Welsh rider moved up to the WorldTour with Ineos but has decided that he would like a new challenge and, as he says, "progress my career".
Doull, who is now 28-years-old, has had yet another solid season up until now with his best displays coming in the Belgian semi-Classics building up to the Tour of Flanders.
>>> Greg Van Avermaet looking for redemption at Paris-Roubaix after omission from Belgian Worlds squad
Speaking about his hopes with EF Education-Nippo, Doull said how the Classics will continue to be his focus with the team, where he'll ride alongside Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Michael Valgren.
"The Classics will be a big goal. Obviously the team has a great pedigree in the guys they’ve got there already but hopefully I can add to that," Doull said.
Taking the runner-up spot at the second of the two races on the Classics 'Opening Weekend', Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in 2019 as well as multiple top 20s in the other cobbled races, Doull is keen to push on with the Classics side of racing before looking towards helping his team in three-week races.
"Then getting stuck into more Grand Tour racing," Doull continued.
"I’m looking forward to the opportunity there of pushing myself and trying to support guys like Hugh [Carthy] as much as possible. A different style of racing completely, I think that’s the thing I’m most excited for."
Doull has made it to the shortlist of riders for the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España multiple times for Ineos Grenadiers, but for one reason or another, he never made the cut before making his Grand Tour debut at the 2019 Vuelta.
Doull added: "I always like doing my part for the team and that’s one of the things I find so attractive about joining EF. There’s a mixture of opportunities I’ll have and I’ll be able to explore my limits more."
After getting into cycling from watching the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Doull developed into a strong track rider with a bit of road riding.
He started his road career at Sean Kelly's old team An Post-Chain Reaction, alongside the likes of Shane Archbold (now Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and Ryan Mullen (now Trek-Segafredo).
He then joined Team Wiggins in 2015 where he stayed until joining Ineos Grenaiders, then Team Sky, as a trainee in 2016.
"For me, change is always a good thing. I’ve learned a lot of things and I’ve had some great opportunities but I think this is the right time for me to progress my career and take that next step forward," Doull said.
"I still have dreams and aspirations I want to achieve and I think EF is the perfect place to help me realize that."
Doull is expected to race a few more times before the end of the season, with the Eurométropole Tour the first as a build-up for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, October 3.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
