Owain Doull to join EF Education-Nippo in 2022

Owain Doull has been confirmed to be joining American team EF Education-Nippo for the 2022 season, after five full season with Ineos Grenadiers.

The Welsh rider moved up to the WorldTour with Ineos but has decided that he would like a new challenge and, as he says, "progress my career".

Doull, who is now 28-years-old, has had yet another solid season up until now with his best displays coming in the Belgian semi-Classics building up to the Tour of Flanders.

>>> Greg Van Avermaet looking for redemption at Paris-Roubaix after omission from Belgian Worlds squad

Speaking about his hopes with EF Education-Nippo, Doull said how the Classics will continue to be his focus with the team, where he'll ride alongside Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Michael Valgren.

"The Classics will be a big goal. Obviously the team has a great pedigree in the guys they’ve got there already but hopefully I can add to that," Doull said.

Taking the runner-up spot at the second of the two races on the Classics 'Opening Weekend', Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in 2019 as well as multiple top 20s in the other cobbled races, Doull is keen to push on with the Classics side of racing before looking towards helping his team in three-week races.

"Then getting stuck into more Grand Tour racing," Doull continued.

"I’m looking forward to the opportunity there of pushing myself and trying to support guys like Hugh [Carthy] as much as possible. A different style of racing completely, I think that’s the thing I’m most excited for."

Doull has made it to the shortlist of riders for the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España multiple times for Ineos Grenadiers, but for one reason or another, he never made the cut before making his Grand Tour debut at the 2019 Vuelta.

Doull added: "I always like doing my part for the team and that’s one of the things I find so attractive about joining EF. There’s a mixture of opportunities I’ll have and I’ll be able to explore my limits more."

After getting into cycling from watching the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Doull developed into a strong track rider with a bit of road riding.

He started his road career at Sean Kelly's old team An Post-Chain Reaction, alongside the likes of Shane Archbold (now Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and Ryan Mullen (now Trek-Segafredo).

He then joined Team Wiggins in 2015 where he stayed until joining Ineos Grenaiders, then Team Sky, as a trainee in 2016.

"For me, change is always a good thing. I’ve learned a lot of things and I’ve had some great opportunities but I think this is the right time for me to progress my career and take that next step forward," Doull said.

"I still have dreams and aspirations I want to achieve and I think EF is the perfect place to help me realize that."

Doull is expected to race a few more times before the end of the season, with the Eurométropole Tour the first as a build-up for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, October 3.