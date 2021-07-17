Stefan Bissegger: Previous generations couldn’t race for themselves - now when you’re good you can get results
The Swiss time trial specialist explains why he thinks younger riders are emerging as stars
Stefan Bissegger is one of the new wave of young riders not afraid to step up against the biggest names in the sport.
The EF Education-Nippo rider, a contender in the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France, has shared his thoughts on why younger riders are reaching the top of the sport.
In previous generations, even the most talented young pros had to ride in support of their veteran team leaders, Bissegger said, while today's teams will take a chance on unproven riders if they believe in their abilities.
The 22-year-old Swiss pro told Cycling Weekly: “The philosophy of everything has changed because we start earlier training like pros, we start to live like pros. Also, the racing is different because the level of the under 23s is way higher than it used to be.
“The step is not so big anymore and also the teams let you race on your own. It's not like 10/20 years ago. when you were a new pro you always had to ride for the other guys but now when they see you're good they let you do whatever you can do and for getting results.”
He added: “Previous generations didn't have the chance to race on their own. They always had to race for their leaders, there was no chance that you as neo-pro could race for your own results. Even if you were the strongest you had to race for the old leader.”
Bissegger, racing his first full season at WorldTour level after joining EF part way through 2020, already has three professional wins to his name, including the Paris-Nice time trial earlier this year.
Data, according to Bissegger, is another factor in riders coming of age in their early 20s (and in some cases still in their teens).
Power meter data and heart-rate tracking devices like WHOOP, a sponsor of EF Education-Nippo that offers insight into sleep, recovery and physical effort, all contribute to the increased professionalism at under-23 ranks.
Bissegger said: “With the WHOOP and things like that you learn how your body reacts and you learn it when you're younger.
“Also is the power meter, this kind of stuff. You start to train in a professional way younger than you used to train.”
He is now chasing stage victory in his maiden Grand Tour, the Tour de France.
His first chance, the stage five time trial, victory was out of reach because he was one of the only riders who had to take on his run during heavy rain, eventually finishing 18th.
>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympics track bikes guide: who's riding what and how much do they cost?
But on stage 20 the conditions are better suited to a strong performance for Bissegger, who is the provisional leader at the time of writing.
-
-
André Greipel announces retirement at end of season
The German calls time on 16 years at the top level
By Jonny Long •
-
Anonymous riders claim 'strange noises in rear wheels' and 'secret drinks' at Tour de France, according to report
The news follows the raid on Bahrain-Victorious' hotel after stage 17
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
André Greipel announces retirement at end of season
The German calls time on 16 years at the top level
By Jonny Long •
-
Anonymous riders claim 'strange noises in rear wheels' and 'secret drinks' at Tour de France, according to report
The news follows the raid on Bahrain-Victorious' hotel after stage 17
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Magnus Cort's Instagram hotel reviews are the comedic content you didn't realise you needed
The EF Education - Nippo takes us on a worldwide tour of hotel rooms
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France: Stage 20 time trial start times
All the start times for the penultimate stage
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish responds after video emerges of him shouting at mechanic at Tour de France
On the morning of stage 19 Cavendish had problems with his bike, making his frustration clear in front of fans
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France 2021 LIVE stage 20: Time trial from Libourne to Saint-Émilion
Live updates as the overall winner of the Tour de France 2021 is decided here
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Who knew? Watching a Tour de France mountain stage is a journey of community, of freebies, of nonsense, of joyous merriment
Chris Marshall-Bell drove past the thousands of fans on Luz Ardiden on stage 18 of the Tour de France and then watched the final kilometres from the roadside. He realised what he knew all along.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar
The best tweets from the third week of the Tour de France
By Jonny Long •