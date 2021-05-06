EF Education-Nippo and Rapha reveal special edition ‘Euphoria’ kit for Giro d'Italia
This year's Giro switch-out kit that's designed not to clash with the maglia rosa doesn't feature any ducks... so far
By Simon Smythe
Rapha has created an ‘away kit’ to replace EF Education-Nippo’s regular pink racewear at the Giro d'Italia. Trade teams’ colours cannot clash with the famous maglia rosa, so the British brand has designed an ensemble that includes every colour but pink.
For the next three weeks, all eight of the team’s riders will be racing in the 'Euphoria' collection, which is, according to Rapha, “a kaleidoscopic creation, designed to celebrate people from different backgrounds and nations coming together in pursuit of a common goal. From Italy to the world, look out for a splash of colour at the first Grand Tour of 2021.”
EF’s Giro switch-out kit became one of the talking points of last year’s race. Rapha collaborated with Palace skateboards and came up with a truly psychedelic ensemble featuring a duck… which landed them a CHF 4,500 ($5,000) fine. It wasn’t the duck itself that the governing body objected to – the duck jersey was different from the one submitted to the UCI during the team presentation and was, therefore, non-compliant.
No pink, no problem, say the team – and the pointed inclusion of every colour but pink in this year's Euphoria scheme looks like a little bit of UCI-baiting, set in motion at the beginning of this season by a new kit that was described as “the world’s most compliant.”
They say there’s no pink, but if you look closely at the front of the jersey there’s a semi-circular splodge of pink that vaguely resembles a stuck-out tongue...
The Rapha Euphoria collection will be available to buy from the end of May.
-
Rapha unveils its fastest ever skinsuit for the Giro d’Italia
British brand says a two-year project and a unique approach to fabric testing and evaluation has produced a new range of cutting edge race garments to be used by EF Education-Nippo in the Giro
By Simon Smythe •
-
'We’re a weird mix of but we form a team' - Hugh Carthy extends contract with EF Education-Nippo
Hugh Carthy has extended his contract with EF Education-Nippo by two years after he has put in several fantastic displays while riding for the squad
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Stefan Bissegger smashes Paris-Nice 2021 time trial on stage three to take overall lead
Stefan Bissegger dominated the 2021 Paris-Nice time trial on stage three, beating former world champions and Grand Tour winners.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes dominate leaderboard in Old Man Winter Rally
Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes are currently dominating the top of the leaderboard in the Old Man Winter Rally.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent moves into cycling with João Almeida and Ruben Guerreiro deal
Agent Jorge Mendes' company Polaris Sports has partnered with Corso Sport and will promote both João Almeida and Ruben Guerreiro
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
EF Pro Cycling announce new headline sponsor and name change
EF Pro Cycling has announced a new headline sponsor for 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Rigoberto Urán says he has extended his contract with EF Pro Cycling to 2022
Rigoberto Urán renews his contract with EF Pro Cycling for another two years after another solid Tour de France performance
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
EF Pro Cycling ask UCI to stop the Giro d’Italia on second rest day
EF Pro Cycling has written to the UCI asking for the Giro d’Italia to be stopped on the second race day because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Alex Ballinger •