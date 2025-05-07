Santini launches Tour de France and Maillot Jaune collection with barely a hint of yellow

Talking about the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes is a little bit like talking about Christmas. Do you go early, like the September mince pie adverts, or do you wait a little longer until squads are decided, and the summer is truly here? Well, Santini thinks May is go time, and as a result, it's launched a new range of apparel to commemorate the 2025 races.

At a glance though, there's just one thing missing - yellow.



The new kits, though beautiful, aren't very yellow, which I find rather amusing for a 'Malliot Jaune' collection, but anyway - let's take a look.

Each jersey in the range takes inspiration from the locations that feature in this year’s race routes. From the sun-washed tones of the Côte d’Azur to alpine motifs and Breton stripes, there’s clearly been some thought behind the designs - most tie in nicely with the stage profiles or regional character.

Clean, traditional, though rather national champ like, it must be said! (Image credit: Santini)

Take the “Hautocam” jersey, for example - A tribute to one of the Pyrenees’ most iconic climbs, host of epic battles since 1994. The Hautacam jersey features a clean look, white with a subtle tricolor band across the chest, which Santini says symbolizes national pride and strength. The Jersey is of course a nod to Stage 12 of the 2025 Tour, where Hautacam returns as a decisive climb. The kit includes jersey, bib shorts, sleeveless base layer, gloves, socks, and cap.

For the Tour de France Femmes, Santini has carried through the same storytelling approach - offering distinct designs that complement the race’s identity. That attention to detail shows.

Underneath the visual flair, of course, these are still serious pieces of kit. Built using Santini’s high-performance fabrics and cuts, they’re designed to be ridden in - not just admired on the wall or at the café.

As with previous years, these are limited-edition releases - so if one of them catches your eye, it might be wise to act quickly. Pricing sits where you’d expect for premium gear, but you are getting both function and a bit of value-added-storytelling for your hard earned cash.

Probably the nicest of the lot, the Tour de France Avec Femmes kit shows off a nice colour pallette. (Image credit: Santini)

Are they for everyone? They're not offensive that's for sure. And there’s something charming about the way Santini embraces the opportunity to celebrate the culture and geography of the race - not just its results. In a sport where our contemporary kits can sometimes blur into a sea of pastel, blues, and greens, these feel like smart, cafe-classics, with a welcome splash of personality. Providing you're not after a Maillot Jaune, in YELLOW.