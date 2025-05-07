Santini launches Tour de France and Maillot Jaune collection with barely a hint of yellow
Talking about the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes is a little bit like talking about Christmas. Do you go early, like the September mince pie adverts, or do you wait a little longer until squads are decided, and the summer is truly here? Well, Santini thinks May is go time, and as a result, it's launched a new range of apparel to commemorate the 2025 races.
At a glance though, there's just one thing missing - yellow.
The new kits, though beautiful, aren't very yellow, which I find rather amusing for a 'Malliot Jaune' collection, but anyway - let's take a look.
Each jersey in the range takes inspiration from the locations that feature in this year’s race routes. From the sun-washed tones of the Côte d’Azur to alpine motifs and Breton stripes, there’s clearly been some thought behind the designs - most tie in nicely with the stage profiles or regional character.
Take the “Hautocam” jersey, for example - A tribute to one of the Pyrenees’ most iconic climbs, host of epic battles since 1994. The Hautacam jersey features a clean look, white with a subtle tricolor band across the chest, which Santini says symbolizes national pride and strength. The Jersey is of course a nod to Stage 12 of the 2025 Tour, where Hautacam returns as a decisive climb. The kit includes jersey, bib shorts, sleeveless base layer, gloves, socks, and cap.
For the Tour de France Femmes, Santini has carried through the same storytelling approach - offering distinct designs that complement the race’s identity. That attention to detail shows.
Underneath the visual flair, of course, these are still serious pieces of kit. Built using Santini’s high-performance fabrics and cuts, they’re designed to be ridden in - not just admired on the wall or at the café.
As with previous years, these are limited-edition releases - so if one of them catches your eye, it might be wise to act quickly. Pricing sits where you’d expect for premium gear, but you are getting both function and a bit of value-added-storytelling for your hard earned cash.
Are they for everyone? They're not offensive that's for sure. And there’s something charming about the way Santini embraces the opportunity to celebrate the culture and geography of the race - not just its results. In a sport where our contemporary kits can sometimes blur into a sea of pastel, blues, and greens, these feel like smart, cafe-classics, with a welcome splash of personality. Providing you're not after a Maillot Jaune, in YELLOW.
Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018. After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023.
