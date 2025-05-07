Santini launches Tour de France and Maillot Jaune collection with barely a hint of yellow

Santini Tour de France Maillot Jaune collection
(Image credit: Santini)
Joe Baker's avatar
Talking about the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes is a little bit like talking about Christmas. Do you go early, like the September mince pie adverts, or do you wait a little longer until squads are decided, and the summer is truly here? Well, Santini thinks May is go time, and as a result, it's launched a new range of apparel to commemorate the 2025 races.

At a glance though, there's just one thing missing - yellow.

The new kits, though beautiful, aren't very yellow, which I find rather amusing for a 'Malliot Jaune' collection, but anyway - let's take a look.

Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

