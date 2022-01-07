EF Education-Nippo become EF Education-EasyPost for 2022 season

EF Education-Nippo will be known as EF Education-EasyPost for the 2022 season and beyond after American shipping company EasyPost joined as title sponsors.

Japanese construction material company Nippo will remain with the team as a secondary sponsor. This additional funding is more good news for a team that looked like it was struggling to survive before EF Education came aboard in 2018.

The team are yet to release their Rapha-designed kit, which is expected to come out towards the end of the month. On Thursday, the squad announced their completed roster for 2022, which included Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes.

In a press release on Friday, EF Pro Cycling's CEO Jonathan Vaughters and EasyPost's CEO Jarrett Streebin both reacted positively to the news.

"There was never a question where we’d get involved when we looked at cycling," Streebin said.

"I’ve followed JV’s [Vaughters] work since Argyle and sideburns. He leads the world in his commitment to ethical cycling and pushing the boundaries of human performance.

"JV has also led cycling in his approach to nutrition and technology. In the same manner, EasyPost leads its industry in reliability and technology. So we’re excited to combine forces with the greatest American cycling team."

>>> Ineos' Ben Tulett: There was a lot to be learned about Remco at the Giro, I don’t want to miss or skip steps

Vaughters has been in charge of the EF team since its beginnings in the first decade of the 21st century. After various Garmin and Cannondale based guises, it became EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale in 2018.

The American said: "From a sporting perspective, it’s absolutely wonderful to have Jarrett and EasyPost as part of the team. We align on the performance goals of the team, and how to get there together."

"EasyPost is a company built on innovation and efficiency, much like how we run our team," He continued. We’re always looking to improve in every way possible. We have a really good group of riders and staff, and we’re going to keep getting better, thanks to EasyPost.

"The business element of the partnership is something I’m excited to see us work on as well. Our job is to get the EasyPost name out there and recognizable as they expand their business and introduce EasyPost’s innovative and fast-growing business to the world.”

Nippo, who joined the team in 2021, will stay as secondary sponsors of the WorldTour team, but also title sponsors of the EF Education-NIPPO Development team.

At the end of last year EF Education First made its first foray into women's cycling, with co-title sponsorship of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team.