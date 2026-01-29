'I think what we did today was close to perfection' – Remco Evenepoel wins team time trial on Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe debut

Remco Evenepoel and Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe at the Trofeo Ses Salines
Remco Evenepoel won on his Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe debut on Thursday, as the team were victorious in the team time trial at the Trofeo Ses Salines.

The seven-man squad were the penultimate team off, and despite being behind Jayco AlUla and Movistar at the intermediate checkpoint, beat both at the finish. Movistar were second, 3.7 seconds behind, with Jayco a further 13 seconds back.

