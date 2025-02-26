Tour de France 2026 to start with Barcelona team time trial

TTT will use new timing rules first seen in 2023 Paris-Nice

Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The 2026 Tour de France is to start with a team time trial in Barcelona, Spain, for the first time in the race’s history.

The Tour organisers, ASO, confirmed some of the details of the Spanish Grand Départ on Tuesday evening. It was also confirmed that rules first seen in the 2023 edition of Paris-Nice will be used on the opening 19.7 kilometre stage.

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

