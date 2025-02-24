Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard start seasons with a bang, but their routes to the Tour de France couldn't be more different

Pogačar is off to the Classics, and won't ride a stage race until June, while Vingegaard will follow his tried and tested method

Tadej Pogačar wins the UAE Tour on the left, while Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium of the Volta ao Algarve on the right
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Start as you mean to go on, right? Both Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar did exactly this at their first races of the season, with the pair winning the Volta ao Algarve and the UAE Tour respectively.

It was the third consecutive year that Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard has won his opening stage race of the season, while Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG might not have been able to win on his first race day, as in 2022 or 2023, but two stage wins and the overall in the Middle East is a good foundation for the year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1