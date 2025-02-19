'Finally a victory' - Tadej Pogačar wins first race of 2025 with mountaintop sprint at UAE Tour

World champion now leads race by 18 seconds over Josh Tarling

Tadej Pogačar on Jebel Jais at the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

It took three days, but Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is finally off the mark for 2025, earning his first victory of the year on stage three of the UAE Tour.

The world champion was the fastest in a mountaintop dash at the summit of Jebel Jais, kicking beyond Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in the final 500m.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

