UAE Tour
It is expected that the UAE Tour 2020 will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN Race Pass.
UAE Tour recent winners
Key info: Start list
The UAE Tour is the result of a merger between the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Dubai Tour, and it will continue to be a UCI WorldTour race into 2021.
Where: United Arab Emirates
When: February 21 to 27, 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour
Abu Dhabi Tour recent winners
Last year's edition's last two stages were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the whole race quarantine in their hotels with several testing positive for the virus.
2019 Primož Roglič, Team Jumbo-Visma
2020 Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott
The inaugural edition in 2019 was won by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) with Adam Yates (now Ineos-Grenadiers then Mitchelton-Scott) taking the 2020 race.
Comparatively, the Abu Dhabi Tour was more one for the climbers, thanks to the pivotal climb of the 10.8 kilometre Jebel Hafeet. In 2018, it was Alejandro Valverde who scooped up the win.
|Stage one, Sun February 21, 2021
|Al Ruwais - Al Mirfa
|177km Flat
|Stage two, Mon February 22, 2021
|Al Hudyriat Island - Al Hudyriat Island
|13km ITT
|Stage three, Tues February 23, 2021
|Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet
|162km Mountain
|Stage four, Weds February 24, 2021
|Al Marjan Island - Al Marjan Island
|204km Flat
|Stage five, Thurs February 25, 2021
|Fujairah - Jebel Jais
|170km Mountain
|Stage six, Fri February 26, 2021
|Dubai - Palm Jumeirah
|168km Flat
|Stage seven, Sat February 27, 2021
|Yas Island - Abu Dhabi
|147km Flat
The route for the 2021 UAE Tour has been announced and it looks pretty similar to the previous two editions with four flat stages, two mountain days and one individual time trial.
The seven day race will kick off on Sunday February 21, finishing on Sunday February 27.
The varied terrain will mean that this race will attract a Grand Tour tier start list with some of the biggest names in the sport already down to race through the megacities and deserts of the United Arab Emirates.
2015 Esteban Chaves, Orica–GreenEDGE
2016 Tanel Kangert, Astana Pro Team
2017 Rui Costa, UAE Team Emirates
2018 Alejandro Valverde, Movistar Team
You'll find the TV guide here when details become available.
2014 Taylor Phinney, BMC Racing Team
2015 Mark Cavendish, Etixx–Quick-Step
2016 Marcel Kittel, Etixx–Quick-Step
2017 Marcel Kittel, Quick-Step Floors
2018 Elia Viviani, Quick-Step Floors
UAE Tour on live TV in 2021
Dubai Tour recent winners
The Dubai Tour has always been an event populated predominantly by sprinters, and was won by Elia Viviani in 2018.
UAE Tour route for 2021
Latest
-
Caleb Ewan pips Sam Bennett to UAE Tour stage seven win as Tadej Pogačar seals overall
The Australian denied Bennett a third victory at the 2021 WorldTour opener
By Jonny Long •
-
Update: Adam Yates taken to hospital for precautionary checks after UAE Tour crash
Dani Martinez was forced to abandon with knee pain after being involved in the same crash
By Jonny Long •
-
‘I just tried to hang on’ - Chris Froome on finishing within two minutes of winner on UAE Tour mountain finish
Chris Froome said he “just tried to hang on” as he finished within two minutes of the leaders on the UAE Tour’s second summit finish.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Sam Bennett takes his second win in messy sprint finish on stage six of the UAE Tour 2021
Sam Bennett took his second win of the UAE Tour 2021 on stage six in chaotic finish into Palm Jumeirah while others were bumping and barging to try and get his wheel.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Jonas Vingegaard comes out on top with late attack to take stage five of the UAE Tour 2021
Jonas Vingegaard took stage victory on the Jebel Jais climb on stage five of the UAE Tour after catching Alexey Lutsenko with 250 metres to go with a very late attack by the young Danish rider.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Sam Bennett was 'pretty nervous' before taking 50th pro win at UAE Tour
Sam Bennett took stage four of the 2021 UAE Tour by around a bike length over second place David Dekker in the Irishman's first hit out in a bunch sprint this season.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Sam Bennett takes victory in chaotic finale on stage four of the UAE Tour 2021
The Irishman came through late to take victory ahead of some of the world's best sprinters
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tadej Pogačar dominates the Strava leaderboards after stage victory on Jebel Hafeet
Tadej Pogačar has dominated the Strava leaderboards on Jebel Hafeet during his tactical stage victory in the UAE Tour.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tadej Pogačar extends his lead with victory on Jebel Hafeet during stage three of UAE Tour 2021
The Tour de France champion went around Adam Yates in the last 400 metres to steal the win
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •