It is expected that the UAE Tour 2020 will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN Race Pass.

UAE Tour recent winners

Key info: Start list

The UAE Tour is the result of a merger between the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Dubai Tour, and it will continue to be a UCI WorldTour race into 2021.

Where: United Arab Emirates

When: February 21 to 27, 2021

Rank: UCI WorldTour

Abu Dhabi Tour recent winners

The 2020 UAE Tour was cancelled with two stages remaining (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Adam Yates crowned the winner of the 2020 UAE Tour (Picture: Zuma Press/PA Images)

Last year's edition's last two stages were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the whole race quarantine in their hotels with several testing positive for the virus.

2019 Primož Roglič, Team Jumbo-Visma

2020 Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott

The inaugural edition in 2019 was won by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) with Adam Yates (now Ineos-Grenadiers then Mitchelton-Scott) taking the 2020 race.

Comparatively, the Abu Dhabi Tour was more one for the climbers, thanks to the pivotal climb of the 10.8 kilometre Jebel Hafeet. In 2018, it was Alejandro Valverde who scooped up the win.

Stage one, Sun February 21, 2021 Al Ruwais - Al Mirfa 177km Flat Stage two, Mon February 22, 2021 Al Hudyriat Island - Al Hudyriat Island 13km ITT Stage three, Tues February 23, 2021 Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet 162km Mountain Stage four, Weds February 24, 2021 Al Marjan Island - Al Marjan Island 204km Flat Stage five, Thurs February 25, 2021 Fujairah - Jebel Jais 170km Mountain Stage six, Fri February 26, 2021 Dubai - Palm Jumeirah 168km Flat Stage seven, Sat February 27, 2021 Yas Island - Abu Dhabi 147km Flat

The route for the 2021 UAE Tour has been announced and it looks pretty similar to the previous two editions with four flat stages, two mountain days and one individual time trial.

The seven day race will kick off on Sunday February 21, finishing on Sunday February 27.

The varied terrain will mean that this race will attract a Grand Tour tier start list with some of the biggest names in the sport already down to race through the megacities and deserts of the United Arab Emirates.

2015 Esteban Chaves, Orica–GreenEDGE

2016 Tanel Kangert, Astana Pro Team

2017 Rui Costa, UAE Team Emirates

2018 Alejandro Valverde, Movistar Team

You'll find the TV guide here when details become available.

2014 Taylor Phinney, BMC Racing Team

2015 Mark Cavendish, Etixx–Quick-Step

2016 Marcel Kittel, Etixx–Quick-Step

2017 Marcel Kittel, Quick-Step Floors

2018 Elia Viviani, Quick-Step Floors

UAE Tour on live TV in 2021

Dubai Tour recent winners

The Dubai Tour has always been an event populated predominantly by sprinters, and was won by Elia Viviani in 2018.

UAE Tour route for 2021