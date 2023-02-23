Molano sprints to stage four victory at UAE Tour to save UAE Team Emirates' race
Colombian rider wins stage for home team at fourth opportunity, as Remco Evenepoel continues in race lead
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) sprinted to victory on stage four of the UAE Tour, saving a disappointing race for the home squad.
The Colombian won on the bike throw, timing his sprint perfectly to power past Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Sam Welsford (DSM) in Dubai Harbour on Thursday.
The high-speed sprint was tackled into the headwind, meaning timing was everything in the finish. Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) went early, and as a result were rounded in the final 100m.
It meant a win for UAE Team Emirates at the fourth opportunity, an important result at their home race, all the more important due to Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) having a clear advantage over its leader, Adam Yates. The race has been won by UAE's Tadej Pogačar for the last two editions.
"It's a good victory for me, a good victory for the team," Molano said on Thursday. "I'm very happy for the team, for this country. Thank you all the team and the riders. Pascal is a good sprinter, now he is not here, because it's better for me. My opportunity here is more important for me and for the team."
The UAE Tour is suited to sprinters, which is why there is such a roster at the Middle Eastern race; there are still two more flat days to come. Many of the big names were unable to challenge in the finale, including Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla), who came fifth, and others including Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Merlier, Gaviria, and Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan).
Molano came round Welsford and Kooij in the final metres of the stage, finding a route through the sprinting chaos which eluded some of his more successful peers in the peloton.
The bunch finish followed a reasonably ordinary flat stage in the UAE, with a three-man breakaway up the road that was easily controlled for most of the day by a peloton that knew it was always heading for a sprint.
Samuele Zoccarato and Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Alex Baudin (AG2R Citroën) made up the day's move, which moved clear of the peloton just a kilometre into the race, and was then caught with 2.6km to go. Despite the catch being made so close to the finish, the trio never looked like challenging.
The sprint finish looked like another photo finish, as happened on the opening stage when Merlier narrowly beat Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), but Molano was just about a clear winner.
Evenepoel maintained his lead in the general classification, just ahead of Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers).
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Exclusive: British Cycling scraps massive growth target
BC chair Slevin abandons goal of 250,000 members by Paris 2024 as he vows to continue in post and get organisation back on track
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
All Flanders Classics races, from Omloop to the Tour of Flanders, to have equal prize money
Women will earn the same as men from this year, as €400,000 is split across six races
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel edges closer to UAE Tour lead as Soudal Quick-Step win stage two team time trial
The Belgian team won by a single second, leaving Evenepoel tied on time at the top of the GC
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
‘That’s not bad’ - Mark Cavendish pleased with first podium finish for Astana at UAE Tour
The British road champion recorded his best race result since joining Astana Qazaqstan
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tim Merlier declared winner of UAE Tour stage one in tight photo finish
The Soudal Quick-Step rider's team-mate Remco Evenepoel stretched out an early lead in the battle for GC
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
UAE Tour Women 2023: Start list and how to watch
Discover the full start list of this year's UAE Tour Women
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
All the 2023 kits: EF Education-EasyPost share latest collaboration with Rapha
American WorldTour team become latest to release their new 2023 kit, here's the rest
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From Grand Tour victories to gold medals: The nine best signings of 2022
We look back at the signings that made the biggest impacts during this year's season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Alpecin-Deceuninck confirm Jay Vine move to UAE Team Emirates
The Australian previously hinted that he'd remain with the Belgian team in 2023
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar is still the best rider in the world, right?
16 wins, a third monument, but second at the Tour de France sums up his 2022
By Adam Becket • Published