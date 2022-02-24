Jasper Philipsen sprints to victory on stage five of UAE Tour

Belgian rider wins second sprint of the race ahead of Olav Kooij and Sam Bennett

Jasper Philipsen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix comprehensively out-sprinted the rest of the field to claim stage five of the UAE Tour, his second of the week-long race.

The Belgian followed Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) after the Irishman launched earlier, and comfortably rounded him in the final 100m. Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) pipped Bennett to the line to finish second and achieve his joint highest result at WorldTour level.

Philipsen strengthened his grip on the points jersey with the victory, and had time to sit up and celebrate as he crossed the line. It is his eight WorldTour victory.

Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), the winner of stage two's sprint finish, did not contest the final, possibly showing the after effects of his crash on Wednesday's stage.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) survived a scare after a late puncture to finish with the bunch and hold onto the leader's jersey.

More to follow...

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general. 


Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.


Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.

