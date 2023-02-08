UAE Tour Women 2023: Start list and how to watch

The inaugural edition of the UAE Tour Women, the first ever women’s WorldTour race to be held in the Middle East, is set to take place between 9-12 February. 

The four-stage race will pass through the country’s megacities, deserts and mountain ranges, totting up a distance of 468km. 

With three stages slated to finish in a bunch sprint, the overall winner is expected to be decided on the third day, when the peloton will face a summit finish on Jebel Hafeet. 

Favourites for the red leader’s jersey include Paris-Roubaix winner Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), German national champion Liane Lippert (Movistar), UAE Team ADQ's new signing Silvia Persico and Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez), who placed second in last year’s Giro d’Italia Donne. 

The sprint field at the race will be spearheaded by Lorena Wiebes, who will be making her SD Worx debut. Challenging the Dutchwoman will be her former team-mate Charlotte Kool (Team DSM), as well as Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), Marta Bastianelli and Chiara Consonni (both UAE Team ADQ).

Thirteen of the 15 UCI Women's WorldTour teams will compete in this year's race, with both Jumbo-Visma and EF Education-Tibco-SVB absent. 

The full start list for the 2023 edition of the UAE Tour Women is below. 

Where can I watch the UAE Tour Women 2023? 

The UAE Tour Women will be broadcast live around the world on GCN+ (opens in new tab)Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab)

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

If the race is not available on the above platforms in your country, you can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and select a location where it is showing. Try out Express VPN (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) for its speed, security and simplicity to use.

UAE Tour Women 2023 start list

FDJ-SUEZ 

Grace Brown
Marta Cavalli
Emilia Fahlin
Maëlle Grossetête
Victorie Guilman
Gladys Verhulst

Bepink

Valentina Basilico
Matilde Bertolini
Lara Crestanello
Alessia Patueli
Prisca Savi
Jade Teolis

Canyon-Sram Racing

Soraya Paladin
Elise Chabbey
Tiffany Cromwell
Pauliena Rooijakkers
Sarah Roy
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka

Ceratizit-Wnt Pro Cycling

Arianna Fidanza
Sandra Alonso
Laura Asencio
Nadine Gill
Cédrine Kerbaol
Marta Lach

Fenix-Deceuninck

Kim De Baat
Evy Kuijpers
Christina Schweinberger
Petra Stiasny
Marthe Truyen
Julia Van de Velde

Human Powered Health

Alice Barnes
Nina Buijsman
Kaia Schmid
Marjolein van't Geloof
Lily Williams
Eri Yonamine 

Israel-Premier Tech Roland 

Lara Vieceli
Claire Steels
Caroline Baur
Sofia Collinelli
Tamara Dronova-Balabolina
Thị Thật Nguyễn

Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi 

Alba Teruel
Idoia Eraso
Eider Merino
Inés Cantera
Lija Laizane
Aileen Schweikart

Liv Racing TeqFind

Thalita De Jong
Valerie Demey
Marta Jaskulska
Jeanne Korevaar
Tereza Neumanova
Silke Smulders

Movistar

Liane Lippert
Aude Biannic
Emma Norsgaard
Alicia González
Sheyla Gutiérrez
Gloria Rodríguez

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

Roxane Fournier
Simone Boilard
Coralie Demay
Camille Fahy
Dilyxine Miermont
Margot Pompanon

Team Coop - Hitec Produts

Josie Nelson
Emma Boogaard
India Grangier
Ane Iversen
Mari Hole Mohr
Nora Tveit

Team DSM

Pfeiffer Georgi
Daniek Hengeveld
Franziska Koch
Charlotte Kool
Esmée Peperkamp
Maeve Plouffe

Team Jayco AlUla

Kristen Faulkner
Georgia Baker
Ingvild Gåskjenn
Nina Kessler
Chelsie Wei Shi Tan
Urška Žigart

Team SD Worx

Lorena Wiebes
Niamh Fisher-Black
Barbara Guarischi
Femke Markus
Anna Shackley
Lonneke Uneken

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Alessia Vigilia
Giorgia Bariani
Vanessa Michieletto
Alessia Missiaggia
Alice Palazzi
Cristina Tonetti

Trek-Segafredo

Elisa Longo-Borghini
Elynor Bäckstedt
Ilaria Sanguineti
Lauretta Hanson
Gaia Realini

UAE Team ADQ

Marta Bastianelli
Eugenia Bujak
Chiara Consonni
Mikayla Harvey
Silvia Persico
Anna Trevisi

Uno-X Pro Cycling

Maria Confalonieri
Anniina Ahtosalo
Hannah Barnes
Hannah Ludwig
Amalie Lutro
Anne Dorthe Ysland

Zaaf Cycling  

Audrey Cordon-Ragot
Maggie Coles-Lyster
Danielle De Francesco
Mareille Meijering
Nikola Nosková
Emanuela Zanetti

