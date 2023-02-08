UAE Tour Women 2023: Start list and how to watch

The inaugural edition of the UAE Tour Women, the first ever women’s WorldTour race to be held in the Middle East, is set to take place between 9-12 February.

The four-stage race will pass through the country’s megacities, deserts and mountain ranges, totting up a distance of 468km.

With three stages slated to finish in a bunch sprint, the overall winner is expected to be decided on the third day, when the peloton will face a summit finish on Jebel Hafeet.

Favourites for the red leader’s jersey include Paris-Roubaix winner Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), German national champion Liane Lippert (Movistar), UAE Team ADQ's new signing Silvia Persico and Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez), who placed second in last year’s Giro d’Italia Donne.

The sprint field at the race will be spearheaded by Lorena Wiebes, who will be making her SD Worx debut. Challenging the Dutchwoman will be her former team-mate Charlotte Kool (Team DSM), as well as Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), Marta Bastianelli and Chiara Consonni (both UAE Team ADQ).

Thirteen of the 15 UCI Women's WorldTour teams will compete in this year's race, with both Jumbo-Visma and EF Education-Tibco-SVB absent.

The full start list for the 2023 edition of the UAE Tour Women is below.

Where can I watch the UAE Tour Women 2023?

The UAE Tour Women will be broadcast live around the world on GCN+ (opens in new tab), Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab).

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

If the race is not available on the above platforms in your country, you can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and select a location where it is showing. Try out Express VPN (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) for its speed, security and simplicity to use.

UAE Tour Women 2023 start list

FDJ-SUEZ

Grace Brown

Marta Cavalli

Emilia Fahlin

Maëlle Grossetête

Victorie Guilman

Gladys Verhulst

Bepink

Valentina Basilico

Matilde Bertolini

Lara Crestanello

Alessia Patueli

Prisca Savi

Jade Teolis

Canyon-Sram Racing

Soraya Paladin

Elise Chabbey

Tiffany Cromwell

Pauliena Rooijakkers

Sarah Roy

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka

Ceratizit-Wnt Pro Cycling

Arianna Fidanza

Sandra Alonso

Laura Asencio

Nadine Gill

Cédrine Kerbaol

Marta Lach

Fenix-Deceuninck

Kim De Baat

Evy Kuijpers

Christina Schweinberger

Petra Stiasny

Marthe Truyen

Julia Van de Velde

Human Powered Health

Alice Barnes

Nina Buijsman

Kaia Schmid

Marjolein van't Geloof

Lily Williams

Eri Yonamine

Israel-Premier Tech Roland

Lara Vieceli

Claire Steels

Caroline Baur

Sofia Collinelli

Tamara Dronova-Balabolina

Thị Thật Nguyễn

Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi

Alba Teruel

Idoia Eraso

Eider Merino

Inés Cantera

Lija Laizane

Aileen Schweikart

Liv Racing TeqFind

Thalita De Jong

Valerie Demey

Marta Jaskulska

Jeanne Korevaar

Tereza Neumanova

Silke Smulders

Movistar

Liane Lippert

Aude Biannic

Emma Norsgaard

Alicia González

Sheyla Gutiérrez

Gloria Rodríguez

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

Roxane Fournier

Simone Boilard

Coralie Demay

Camille Fahy

Dilyxine Miermont

Margot Pompanon

Team Coop - Hitec Produts

Josie Nelson

Emma Boogaard

India Grangier

Ane Iversen

Mari Hole Mohr

Nora Tveit

Team DSM

Pfeiffer Georgi

Daniek Hengeveld

Franziska Koch

Charlotte Kool

Esmée Peperkamp

Maeve Plouffe

Team Jayco AlUla

Kristen Faulkner

Georgia Baker

Ingvild Gåskjenn

Nina Kessler

Chelsie Wei Shi Tan

Urška Žigart

Team SD Worx

Lorena Wiebes

Niamh Fisher-Black

Barbara Guarischi

Femke Markus

Anna Shackley

Lonneke Uneken

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Alessia Vigilia

Giorgia Bariani

Vanessa Michieletto

Alessia Missiaggia

Alice Palazzi

Cristina Tonetti

Trek-Segafredo

Elisa Longo-Borghini

Elynor Bäckstedt

Ilaria Sanguineti

Lauretta Hanson

Gaia Realini

UAE Team ADQ

Marta Bastianelli

Eugenia Bujak

Chiara Consonni

Mikayla Harvey

Silvia Persico

Anna Trevisi

Uno-X Pro Cycling

Maria Confalonieri

Anniina Ahtosalo

Hannah Barnes

Hannah Ludwig

Amalie Lutro

Anne Dorthe Ysland

Zaaf Cycling

Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Maggie Coles-Lyster

Danielle De Francesco

Mareille Meijering

Nikola Nosková

Emanuela Zanetti