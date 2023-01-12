UAE Women's Tour 2023
Everything you need to know about the first women's WorldTour race in the Middle East
Where: United Arab Emirates
When: 9-12 February 2023
Rank: UCI Women's WorldTour
UAE Women's Tour 2023 race information
The women's WorldTour season will open with a brand new race in 2023, the UAE Women's Tour.
Organised by RCS Sports and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the four-stage race will take place from 9-12 February, passing through the Middle Eastern country's desert landscapes and tall urban skylines.
It will mark the first ever women's WorldTour race held in the Middle East.
"Seeing the Women’s UAE Tour coming to reality is something we are very proud of," said Fabrizio D’Amico, chief operating officer at RCS Sports and UAE Tour director.
"With the Abu Dhabi Sports Council we worked with the objective of bringing further cycling excitement to the region and in doing so, it is therefore natural to offer the same playing field to women with a women’s version of the UAE Tour at the same level as the men’s race.
"We want this new race to become one of the best and most important races of the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar with the goal also to help the development of women’s cycling within the Country and the whole Continent."
The full route for UAE Women's Tour is yet to be announced, but is expected in January.
The men's version of the race, the UAE Tour, has taken place every year since 2019.
Official race links
UAE Women's Tour official website
